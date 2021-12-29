TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brandon Ford in Tampa, Florida, has added the 2022 Ford Super Duty F-350 to its showroom lineup. This Ford dealership has a reputation for housing an eclectic range of new Ford models and several preowned vehicles at the best prices. Interested shoppers can head over to the dealership's official website to find more information on the Ford of their choice and make an informed purchase decision. The dealership is also known to offer lucrative deals on its inventory to help the customers make a frugal purchase.
Interested individuals can also visit the dealership for a year-end sales event and find their favorite models at a price that is a steal. The recent addition to the dealership's lineup, the 2022 Ford Super Duty F-350, comes in six spectacular trim levels—XL, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum and Limited. Each of these trims is packed with innumerable safety, technology and performance features, much to every automobile enthusiast's delight. It is equipped with a diesel, V8 engine capable of generating immense power and torque. Interested shoppers are advised to check the inventory of the dealership to find the available trims before heading over to make a purchase.
Brandon Ford is located at 9090 Adamo Drive, Tampa, Florida 33619. Those interested in making a purchase can visit the dealership for a test drive of their favorite Ford models. Customers can also call (813) 246-3673 for a quick chat with the sales representatives and learn more about the myriad offers that the dealership has.
