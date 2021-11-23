STOCKTON, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers in the Stockton, California area looking for a sporty sedan will be impressed with what the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N Line offers. It has been revamped for the 2022 model year to have a more stylish exterior, roomy interior, excellent convenience, advance connectivity features, and a host of driver assistance systems.
The 2022 Hyundai Elantra N Line comes with a 1.6-liter engine that develops 201 horsepower. It is equipped with the standard six-speed manual transmission. The interior of the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N Line is spacious and has more passenger volume than many compact vehicles.
Behind the wheels, the drivers will have access to advanced technology features. A few of these include an 8" display, HD™ radio and wireless Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™. Available connectivity features include a 10.25" fully digital TFT LCD instrument cluster, a 10.25" Wide Screen Navigation System and the segment-first Dynamic Voice Recognition with more and better feature control. The vehicle features Hyundai Digital Key that allows it to be unlocked, started and driven without any physical contact via a compatible Android smartphone device.
There are many standard safety features, including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Safe Exit Warning, Rear Occupant Alert, Lane Following Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, High Beam Assist and Driver Attention Warning. Available safety features include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian, Cyclist and Junction-Turning Detection, Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Highway Driving Assist, Parking Distance Warning-Reverse and Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist-Reverse.
Interested individuals who would like to know more about the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N Line available at Stockton Hyundai can do so by visiting https://www.stocktonhyundai.com/. Drivers who have more questions and would like to speak to the dealership can do so by calling the dealership directly.
Media Contact
Joey Gonzalez, Stockton Hyundai, 209-662-6400, joey@stocktonhyundai.com
SOURCE Stockton Hyundai