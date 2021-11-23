STOCKTON, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers in the Stockton, California area looking for a sporty sedan will be impressed with what the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N Line offers. It has been revamped for the 2022 model year to have a more stylish exterior, roomy interior, excellent convenience, advance connectivity features, and a host of driver assistance systems.

The 2022 Hyundai Elantra N Line comes with a 1.6-liter engine that develops 201 horsepower. It is equipped with the standard six-speed manual transmission. The interior of the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N Line is spacious and has more passenger volume than many compact vehicles.

Behind the wheels, the drivers will have access to advanced technology features. A few of these include an 8" display, HD™ radio and wireless Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™. Available connectivity features include a 10.25" fully digital TFT LCD instrument cluster, a 10.25" Wide Screen Navigation System and the segment-first Dynamic Voice Recognition with more and better feature control. The vehicle features Hyundai Digital Key that allows it to be unlocked, started and driven without any physical contact via a compatible Android smartphone device.

There are many standard safety features, including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Safe Exit Warning, Rear Occupant Alert, Lane Following Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, High Beam Assist and Driver Attention Warning. Available safety features include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian, Cyclist and Junction-Turning Detection, Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Highway Driving Assist, Parking Distance Warning-Reverse and Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist-Reverse.

Interested individuals who would like to know more about the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N Line available at Stockton Hyundai can do so by visiting https://www.stocktonhyundai.com/. Drivers who have more questions and would like to speak to the dealership can do so by calling the dealership directly.

Media Contact

Joey Gonzalez, Stockton Hyundai, 209-662-6400, joey@stocktonhyundai.com

 

SOURCE Stockton Hyundai

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.