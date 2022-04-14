Customers Can Purchase the 2022 Nissan Murano at Palm Springs Nissan in Cathedral City, California
CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers residing in and around Cathedral City, California, who want to buy a stylish vehicle with a near-luxury cabin and generous standard tech features can consider the 2022 Nissan Murano. This crossover SUV has intuitive technology features and great driving dynamics and is perfect for a daily commute and long drives.
Interested buyers can explore the dealership's stylish and comfortable 2022 Nissan Murano trims. The 2022 Nissan Murano models are powered by a 3.5-liter V-6 engine that makes 260 horsepower. This vehicle comes with standard front-wheel drive, and all-wheel drive can be added to any trim level. The engine set up of the 2022 Nissan Murano delivers peppy performance around town and a peaceful and smooth drive on the long-distance highway.
The cabin of the 2022 Nissan Murano is well-equipped with premium materials and technology features. An 8.0-inch color touchscreen display is offered in all the 2022 Nissan Murano models. This unit has the Nissan brand's NissanConnect infotainment system, navigation, Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto™ and SiriusXM with Travel Link weather and traffic updates.
For information on the 2022 Nissan Murano, visit the following address- Palm Springs Nissan, 68177 Kyle Road, Cathedral City, CA 92234 or call the dealership at 760-328-2800.
