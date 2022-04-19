Drivers in Salinas, California can get the 2022 Toyota Avalon at Salinas Toyota
SALINAS, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An exciting range of features is now packed into the cabins of Toyota vehicles, pushing the 2022 lineup further on to immense growth and success. Drivers in Salinas, California, need not look further for the latest Toyota releases. Salinas Toyota houses a wide selection of vehicles for this model year. One of the recent entries is the 2022 Toyota Avalon—a sedan worth looking up to for its trajectory in the upcoming years. City rides only get better inside the well-insulated cabins of the 2022 Avalon, which now comes with roomier cargo and passenger space.
Designed for highway commutes, built for long gridlocks and equipped with technologies ensuring better safety, the 2022 Toyota Avalon is all this rolled into one. This near-perfect sedan with aggressive looks and robust driving systems is set to take over the roads and rule the mighty urban landscape. Toyota assembles premium powertrain components for a fuel-efficient hybrid setup. The 2022 Avalon is powered by a 3.5-liter V-6 engine, hauling smoothly through its pairing with a continuously variable transmission.
Financial schemes devised by the dealership favor all drivers seeking a payment extended over months. The available online credit approval options mandate certain verification procedures. Upon completion, buyers can get behind the wheel of the new Avalon.
Interested customers can get the processes done by contacting the dealership at 831-444-0700. For further assistance and a closer look at all the available vehicles, visit Salinas Toyota at 700 Auto Center Circle in Salinas, California.
Media Contact
Nathen Hughes, Salinas Toyota, 831-444-0700, nathenhughes@yahoo.com
SOURCE Salinas Toyota