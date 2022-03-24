The Hesser Toyota Dealership in Janesville, WI, Now Houses the 2022 Toyota Highlander
JANESVILLE, Wis., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bolder design concepts have been introduced in the Highlander lineup with the exclusive updates of this model year. Toyota integrates an exciting range of aesthetic upgrades into the cabin of the 2022 Highlander, now available at Hesser Toyota in Janesville, Wisconsin. People seeking comfort and luxury in family adventures and daily commutes may want to check out the Highlander at the dealership. Adding to the inventory is Highlander's inviolable position, which comes with an almost indomitable charm.
Toyota customers with a high affinity for SUVs should experience the thrilling elements coming to life within the cabin of the Highlander. It meanders across highways with easy maneuverability, offered by the component performance features housed beneath the hood. A 295-horsepower, 3.5-liter V6 engine powers the core of the vehicle, and its pairing with an eight-speed automatic transmission gives it the necessary stability. On the other hand, the hybrid edition comes with a continuously variable automatic transmission.
New additions to the Highlander lineup include a Hybrid Bronze Edition, which wears a Wind Chill Pearl or Cement exterior paint. Toyota has designed Highlander to roll on 18-inch bronze-colored wheels. Accents of the same color scheme have also been added to the exterior and interior. Height-adjustable power seats are built into the cabin of the XLE and higher trims. Acceleration on all the variants is adjusted to safer limits without bungling the ignition or drive. Build a Highlander with special features at the dealership, now also offering financial schemes to own one by skipping the complex purchase procedures.
Buyers interested in the 2022 Toyota Highlander can check out the offers at Hesser Toyota. Get in touch with the dealership on the website or call 608-754-7754. Residents of Janesville can also head out to the showroom located at 1811 Humes Rd., Janesville, Wisconsin, 53545.
