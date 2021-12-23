LOMPOC, Calif., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Toyota of Lompoc has welcomed the 2022 Toyota Sequoia among several other Toyota vehicles for the 2022 model year. The latest Toyota models sell out fast owing to their popularity and high demand. Customers are, therefore, advised to check the inventory before heading over to the dealership to make a purchase. More details about the 2022 Sequoia can be found on the dealership's official website that interested shoppers could browse through.
The 2022 Toyota Sequoia, with a cargo area that is one of the largest in the class, and a decent off-road capability, makes for a great investment in an SUV. It is one of the most popular choices for families looking for a reliable big SUV with the credibility of Toyota. Available in six trim levels—SR5, TRD Sport, Limited, Nightshade Special Edition, TRD Pro, and Platinum—the 2022 Sequoia is powered by a standard 5.7-liter, V8 engine that makes 381 horsepower and 401 pound-feet of torque. Therefore, with the 2022 Toyota Sequoia, you can enjoy a seamless ride and navigate the road ahead of you with ease.
Toyota of Lompoc also offers various specials and incentives on different Toyota models that customers might want to check to make their purchase more frugal. The dealership is located at 203 East Ocean Avenue, Lompoc, California 93436. Shoppers could also call (805) 736-1295 to learn more about the 2022 Sequoia or schedule a test drive of their favorite Toyota vehicle.
Media Contact
Lawrence Varela, Toyota of Lompoc, (805) 922-4600, lvarela@toyotaoflompoc.com
SOURCE Toyota of Lompoc