BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Royal South Toyota in Bloomington, Indiana, has added the 2022 Toyota Tacoma to its inventory. Interested people can check the dealership's inventory to find the model and schedule a test drive at their convenience. Royal South Toyota is home to a range of Toyota vehicles that sell out fast due to high demand. Therefore, it is advisable to keep a weather eye on the inventory before heading over to the dealership to make a purchase. More details about the dealership can be found on its official website.
The 2022 Toyota Tacoma is a brilliant midsize pickup truck that is offered in six trim levels—SR, SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, Limited, and TRD Pro. The SR and SR5 trim levels of the 2022 Tacoma feature a 2.7-liter, four-cylinder engine that makes 159 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque. The other trims come with a 3.5-liter, V6 engine that produces 278 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque on tap. At present, the dealership only has the TRD Sport trim level in its inventory.
Royal South Toyota also offers several incentives throughout the year on different Toyota models available in the inventory. Therefore, interested shoppers might want to take a look at these incentives to make better use of their money while making a purchase. The dealership is located at 3115 South Walnut St, Bloomington, Indiana 47401. Customers can call (833) 900-2609 to learn about the various offers and incentives or talk to the representatives to know more about the new Tacoma.
