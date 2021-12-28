FRANKLIN, Wis., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boucher Volkswagen Franklin has welcomed the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan among several other Volkswagen vehicles for the 2022 model year. Drivers will love the 2022 Tiguan's sleek lines, powerful engine and convenient storage options, all while enjoying four years limited warranty. Franklin-area drivers are encouraged to check the model research page on the website to get a closer look at the key features.
The 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan offers an incredible amount of space for the price and power that the customers will need to tackle their next journey. Under the hood is a powerful 2-liter Turbocharged 4-Cylinder engine that produces 184 hp of engine power and 221 lb.-ft. of torque. The available Volkswagen Digital Cockpit is feature-loaded with state-of-the-art navigation for an easy, intuitive user experience. Not only does the vehicle show an impressive performance in testing, but it also has the right mix of safety features that an entire family can appreciate.
Their staff is full of expert knowledge and friendly service, which makes Boucher Volkswagen Franklin the best bet for quality car sales and automotive service. They are ready to assist you with anything from financing and leasing to warranties and repairs!
Local drivers who would like to learn more about the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan available at Boucher Volkswagen Franklin can visit their website: https://www.vwfranklin.com/. Customers who have more questions and want to speak to the dealership can call 414-501-3089.
