TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers in and around the Tampa area in Florida can now purchase the latest 2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty truck at the Brandon Ford dealership. This truck is powerful and massively capable. In addition to the daily commute, this would surely help drivers who need serious help with their work that involve massive tow and haul strengths.

The 2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty is available with three different engine options. They are the 6.2L V8 Gas (standard), 7.3L V8 Gas and 6.7L Power Stroke® V8 Turbo Diesel. The power and torque generated by the standard engine are 385 hp and 430 lb.-ft., respectively. The vehicle has 34 gallons of fuel tank capacity. The truck comes with a Ford Co-Pilot 360™ Technology that includes a spectrum of driver-assist features. These help drivers stay extra focused on difficult roads and rough terrains. The truck is available for purchase for $60,105.

Kindly visit brandonford.com to learn about the dealership and its services. For more information on this new 2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty, please contact the dealership sales team by phone at (813) 246-3673 or visit them at Brandon Ford, 9090 Adamo Dr, Tampa, FL 33619, United States.

