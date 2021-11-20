BROOKFIELD, Wis., Nov. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers in and around the Brookfield area in Wisconsin who love Volkswagen SUVs can be happy now. The newly released 2022 Volkswagen Atlas is now available for purchase at the Hall Volkswagen dealership. The vehicle has a strong, powerful and sophisticated exterior build. The interior cabin space is roomy and so is the cargo area. These can fit your entire family and their luggage quite comfortably.
The 2022 Volkswagen Atlas comes with a spectrum of contemporary tech features for drivers and their passengers to stay comfortable, entertained and well-connected on all their drives. They are VW Digital Cockpit, SiriusXM with 360L, Fender® Premium Audio System, Volkswagen Car-Net® and more. The vehicle also has advanced driver-assist features such as Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Active Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Assist, Rear Traffic Alert and more. The SUV is available for purchase at a base price of $33,475. Interested customers are encouraged to get in touch with the dealership's sales team to know more about this SUV.
Kindly visit the hallvw.com website to know about the dealership and its services. For more information on this new 2022 Volkswagen Atlas, please contact the dealership sales team by phone at 262-435-5513 or visit them at Hall Volkswagen, 19809 West Bluemound Road, Brookfield, WI 53045.
Media Contact
Charlie Hall, Hall Volkswagen, 866-633-2901, chall@hallcars.com
SOURCE Hall Volkswagen