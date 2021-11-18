AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the second year in a row, RoadVantage was awarded a Top Workplaces honor in 2021 by The Austin American-Statesman. The anonymous Top Workplaces survey measures individual drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to any organization's success: including alignment, execution, connection, and more. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through this third-party survey.
"We are once again thrilled to win this award," said Garret Lacour, RoadVantage CEO. "Winning is a true acknowledgment of the positive way our employees feel about our service-minded culture and company. We couldn't achieve this result without our terrific team of top-shelf industry professionals, working together to deliver the highest levels of value to our Agent Partners, their Dealers, and customers every day."
"We're excited to win this award for the second year running," said Randy Ross, RoadVantage President. "We are focused on maintaining a strong connection between our owners/executives and our team members. We have consciously sought to hire the very best talent at every company level and in every department. The Top Workplaces program win confirms our efforts to create a dynamic working environment that is good for both the company and our people. We feel honored to be recognized by our staff for the second year straight."
About RoadVantage
Fueled by innovation, led by industry veterans, and powered by passion to create an exceptional customer experience, RoadVantage is the #1-rated F&I provider in the industry. With a team that leverages technology and a streamlined approach, RoadVantage is setting new standards for performance, with exclusionary programs providing the most comprehensive coverages available anywhere in the industry today. RoadVantage's industry-leading service levels result in 98% of claims approved in seven minutes or less, and 99% of claims paid within 1 hour of receipt of the signed invoice. RoadVantage offers a full portfolio of mechanical VSC and ancillary products through certified agents and is headquartered in Austin, TX. For more information, visit http://www.roadvantage.com.
