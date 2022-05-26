American Auto Shield, a leader in the vehicle service contract industry was named a Top Workplace in Colorado by The Denver Post, ranking #50 as a medium-sized company.
LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Auto Shield, a leader in the vehicle service contract industry and automotive claims administration, announced today that it has been awarded The Denver Post's Top Workplaces 2022 Award. This award is given every year to recognize the best companies to work for in Colorado. As a mid-sized company, American Auto Shield is honored to be recognized with the award as it reflects their commitment to their employees.
"We are excited about being recognized as a top place to work", said Rene Henderson, EVP, Operations and Business Development. "In early 2021, we made the decision to stay remote. Our employees were happier and better able to navigate the issues at home due to COVID. Employee engagement initiatives are a top priority for our company. We have and are making significant investments in better tools and have built a robust performance management framework to reward employees for their contributions and provide a clear path for professional development."
To win this award, 125 of the 199 CO employees surveyed provided their anonymous feedback. Responses were positive with employees indicating they are fully engaged in their work. As a company, American Auto Shield provides a wide range of employee benefits including wellness programs, leadership and professional development, tuition reimbursement and continuing education opportunities, and performance rewards, including quarterly and semi-annual bonuses.
The company strives to provide a positive work culture with its 100% remote work environment. American Auto Shield lives by its core values of Integrity, Respectful, Accountable, Collaborative, Innovative, and frequently rewards employees for delivering on these values. "Providing the best workplace to our employees is key to providing an exceptional customer experience, which is more important than ever," said Rene Henderson, EVP, Operations and Business Development.
About American Auto Shield
Founded in 2002, American Auto Shield is one of the nation's leaders in providing vehicle service contracts and administrative services. As a result of significant growth, American Auto Shield has employs in 14 states. The company's mission is to "be recognized as the driver for innovation in its industry by delivering products and an experience that customers value".
