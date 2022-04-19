The Winchester area customers can make the most of the Do More Days Event by purchasing used vehicles.
WINCHESTER, Va., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CMA's Hyundai of Winchester is running a special event called the Do More Days for used car buyers until April 30, 2022. This event is designed to give people the opportunity to purchase previously owned, high-quality automobiles at low prices. Interested customers are encouraged to visit the dealership's website: https://www.cmashyundaiofwinchester.com/ and browse their used vehicle inventory.
The dealership prides itself on providing high-quality, used Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Kia, Mazda, Toyota and Volkswagen models to buyers in the Winchester area. The Do More Days event covers two years of maintenance (up to four oil changes and four tire rotations with synthetic blend motor oil and standard filter) with any used car purchase. Plus, the customers can get added peace of mind with the dealership's Love it or Leave it Return Program, under which they are eligible to return the purchased car within three calendar days of the date of delivery or exchange it within 30 calendar days of the sale and before the car has accumulated 750 miles.
To learn more about this event, potential customers can schedule an appointment from the website or call the dealership at 855-463-5530. For a more personal experience, individuals can also visit the dealership's showroom at 2934 Valley Avenue, Winchester, VA.
Media Contact
Shamika Page, CMA's Hyundai of Winchester, 304-263-3341, spage@martinsburg.cmacars.com
SOURCE CMA's Hyundai of Winchester