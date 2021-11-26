DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Automotive CNG and LPG Kits Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe automotive CNG & LPG kits market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.5% during 2021-2027.
This report on Europe automotive CNG & LPG kits market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the Europe automotive CNG & LPG kits market by segmenting the market based on kit type, vehicle type, demand, and country. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the Europe automotive CNG & LPG kits market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making an informed decision.
Companies Mentioned
- AC Spolka Akcyjna
- Ford Motor Company
- Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
- Landi Renzo S.p.A
- Lovato Gas S.p.A.
- M.T.M. S.R.L. (BRC)
- Renault SA
- Tomasetto Achille Spa
- Toyota Motor Corporation
- Volkswagen Group
- Volvo AB
Market Drivers
- Increasing Government Support
- Technological Advancements
- Adoption of Eco-friendly Vehicles
Market Challenges
- Impact on Vehicle Performance
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2020
- Historical Period: 2016-2019
- Forecast Period: 2021-2027
Market by Kit Type
- CNG
- LPG
Market by Vehicle Type
- Passenger Cars
- Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
- Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (MHCV)
- Three Wheelers
Market by Demand
- OEM
- Aftermarket
Market by Country
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
