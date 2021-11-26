Research and Markets Logo

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Automotive CNG and LPG Kits Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe automotive CNG & LPG kits market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.5% during 2021-2027.

This report on Europe automotive CNG & LPG kits market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the Europe automotive CNG & LPG kits market by segmenting the market based on kit type, vehicle type, demand, and country. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the Europe automotive CNG & LPG kits market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making an informed decision.

Companies Mentioned

  • AC Spolka Akcyjna
  • Ford Motor Company
  • Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
  • Landi Renzo S.p.A
  • Lovato Gas S.p.A.
  • M.T.M. S.R.L. (BRC)
  • Renault SA
  • Tomasetto Achille Spa
  • Toyota Motor Corporation
  • Volkswagen Group
  • Volvo AB

Market Drivers

  • Increasing Government Support
  • Technological Advancements
  • Adoption of Eco-friendly Vehicles

Market Challenges

  • Impact on Vehicle Performance

Historical & Forecast Period

  • Base Year: 2020
  • Historical Period: 2016-2019
  • Forecast Period: 2021-2027

Market by Kit Type

  • CNG
  • LPG

Market by Vehicle Type

  • Passenger Cars
  • Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
  • Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (MHCV)
  • Three Wheelers

Market by Demand

  • OEM
  • Aftermarket

Market by Country

  • Germany
  • United Kingdom
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f19bea

