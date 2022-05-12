E2 Wheels, the first one-piece carbon fiber rims manufactured in the U.S. for the automotive aftermarket, are now available and ready for delivery. E2 production wheels starting shipping in January and are now generally available.
MIAMI, Fla., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ESE Carbon Company announced that E2 Wheels, the first one-piece carbon fiber rims manufactured in the U.S. for the automotive aftermarket, are now available and ready for delivery. E2 production wheels starting shipping in January and are now generally available.
At only 17 pounds, the E2 carbon fiber wheels are an average of 45% lighter than OEM wheels. The lightweight qualities improve performance, handling, and efficiency and even provide noise reduction. For electric vehicles, the lowered rotational inertia in turn lowers watt-hours per mile and increases vehicle range.
Currently available in 19x8.5" with additional sizes and designs planned for later this year, the E2 wheels are typically a good fit for Tesla Model S, Tesla Model 3, and Subaru WRX STI vehicles.
Designed using innovative tailored fiber placement (TFP), precise hand layup and high-pressure resin transfer molding (HP-RTM), the bespoke E2 carbon fiber wheels provide superior strength and durability.
"Our team has put in over a decade of research, engineering and testing to get E2 wheels to this point," said CEO Carlos Hermida. "I am proud of this enormous accomplishment. It represents a milestone in composites history as ESE makes carbon fiber wheels more accessible to vehicle owners and the U.S. automotive market."
The E2 wheels have been thoroughly tested for both curb impact resistance and pothole resistance and pass the many requirements of SAE J3204 for aftermarket composite wheels including fatigue performance.
A full Impact Testing Report is available for download here.
Visit the ESE Carbon website to order E2 wheels.
About ESE Carbon Company
ESE Carbon Company (http://www.esecarbon.com) was founded in 2011 with the vision of making the lightest, strongest, and most advanced carbon fiber wheels available. Our passion for driving innovation in carbon fiber composites extends across many industries through our ESE Industries division (http://www.ese-industries.com), a full-service carbon fiber composite manufacturing company. Both are minority-owned small businesses with headquarters in Miami, FL and manufacturing in Jasper, GA.
