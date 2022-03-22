WARRENDALE, Pa., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The mobility industry is constantly evolving. For more than 100 years, SAE International has been committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. The 2022 WCX™ World Congress Experience April 5-7, 2022, at Huntington Place (formerly TCF/Cobo Center) in Detroit, Mich., convenes engineering leaders to explore mobility opportunities and address its biggest challenges from both historic and future perspectives.
SAE's Mobility History Committee's vehicle display "Our World Changed: The Driver and the Industry Face a New Reality," will highlight transformative technologies which came from major, unanticipated events that disrupted the automotive world. These developments have had substantial impact on the present and future of mobility. Vehicles to be on display include:
- 1912 Baker Electric
- 1979 Pontiac Bonneville
- General Motors EV-1
- 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E
In addition, the Committee will host two insightful presentations on Thursday, April 7, starting at 10 a.m. (ET). Bob Purcell, chief executive officer, of VIA Motors International, Inc., will discuss the history of the General Motors EV1, and Dr. Leonard Evans, president, Science Serving Society, will discuss the "Dramatic Failure of U.S. Traffic Safety Policy."
On April 4, 2022, a pre-WCX event will showcase future-looking technologies at the 14th Annual Global Automotive & Mobility Challenge (GAMIC) finals. GAMIC is an annual competition for early-stage automotive products/systems and mobility companies with new and innovative technologies. It was created to identify innovative companies from around the world; cultivate new technologies and solutions; and hasten adoption into the automotive and mobility industries.
To make the Finals, contestants competed in front of senior mobility judges from OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and the start-up investment community. Judging criteria included business plans, strength of intellectual property, uniqueness, and potential impact of technologies to the mobility industry.
Four winners of the GAMIC competition will receive more than $300k in-kind commercialization assistance and cash to accelerate their business in the automotive and mobility space. In-kind commercialization prizes include public relations, legal, incubation, financial modeling, engineering modeling, investor prep, and targeted executive introductions. GAMIC is a sponsored activity of the MI Innovation Alliance, a 501-c-3 corporation. For additional information visit http://www.gamicevent.org.
To learn more about year's full WCX World Congress Experience program, visit https://www.sae.org/attend/wcx/program. To register, visit: http://www.sae.org/attend/wcx/registration.
About SAE International
SAE International is a global organization committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. By engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers, we connect and educate mobility professionals to enable safe, clean, and accessible mobility solutions. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including award-winning programs like A World In Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™. More at http://www.sae.org.
About the SAE Mobility History Committee
The mission of the SAE Mobility History Committee is to present the history of mobility in a manner that engages interest and inspires further study and interpretation of our heritage. To accomplish this, committee members work to present the history of mobility in a relevant and engaging manner with talks, papers and vehicles presentations at everything from car shows to industry conferences. The committee also works with SAE and other organizations to create educational material and participates in other outreach activities throughout the year. The SAE Mobility History Committee is a part of SAE International.
About GAMIC
The Global Automotive & Mobility Challenge, or GAMIC, is an annual competition for early-stage automotive and mobility companies with new technologies. It was created to: identify innovative companies from around the world; cultivate new technologies and solutions; and hasten their adoption into the automotive and mobility industries. Participants get exposure to over 10,000 mobility experts at the GAMIC Finals during SAE International's WCX World Congress in April. Winners share more than $300k in commercialization acceleration services and cash, along with facilitated introductions to the industry's top decision-makers and influencers.
