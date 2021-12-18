BROOKFIELD, Wis., Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SUV enthusiasts in and around the Brookfield area in Wisconsin can now purchase the new 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport at the Hall Volkswagen dealership. The SUV comes with a modern design both on the exterior and in the interior cabin area. Loaded with advanced technology features such as a Fender® Premium Audio System, VW Digital Cockpit Pro and more, this SUV is perfect for drivers who love entertainment along with fun-filled driving experiences.
The 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport has a 2.0L Turbo engine and an 8-speed Auto with Tiptronic feature in its standard model. This engine offers a power rating of 235 hp and a 258 lb.-ft. of torque rating. The cabin area is roomy and can fit five passengers comfortably. Safety is of top priority in this SUV. With features such as six stability-enhancing systems, an Automatic Post-Collision Braking System, and more, this SUV is as safe as it can get. Purchase this vehicle now at a starting MSRP of $32,775.
Please visit the hallvw.com website to learn about the various services, deals and offers available at the dealership. For more information on this 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport, kindly visit the dealership sales team at Hall Volkswagen, 19809 West Bluemound Road, Brookfield, WI 53045 or contact them by phone at 262-435-5513.
Media Contact
Charlie Hall, Hall Volkswagen, 866-633-2901, chall@hallcars.com
SOURCE Hall Volkswagen