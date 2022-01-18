BROOKFIELD, Wis., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Volkswagen has released its latest SUV under the Atlas brand. The all-new 2022 Volkswagen Atlas is brilliant in terms of external build, interior design and overall style. This vehicle is especially for customers who love a power-packed vehicle for their long weekend adventure getaways and daily commute as well. Interested customers are encouraged to check out this impressive SUV now at the dealership.
With an exceptional 3.6L V6 engine (standard) that offers an engine power rating of 276 hp and 266 lb.-ft. of engine torque, the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas SUV can power through any type of terrain across weather conditions. Various external features such as high ground clearance, robust alloy wheels and more help this SUV handle challenging roads with ease. Customers who wish to purchase this SUV can contact the dealership team.
Please visit the hallvw.com website to know more about the top vehicle services and numerous VW vehicle deals available at the dealership. To learn more about the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas SUV, contact the dealership at 262-923-8138 or visit the dealership sales team at Hall Volkswagen, 19809 West Bluemound Road, Brookfield, WI 53045.
