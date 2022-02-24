LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com has launched a new blog post that presents the most common penalties for driving without car insurance.
Driving without having the vehicle insured is not only irresponsible, but it is also illegal. Except for New Hampshire, all states require drivers to have car insurance. Driving without insurance is a huge mistake and drivers who are caught driving without having any type of coverage can face some really harsh penalties.
The most common penalties given to drivers caught driving without insurance are the following:
- Fines. The most common penalty applied to a driver caught without insurance is a traffic fine. The value of a traffic fine is different from one state to another. Drivers who are caught driving without having any proof of insurance in the state of Tennessee will have to pay a fine that is $25. However, driving without insurance in Massachusetts is penalized with fines as large as $5,000.
- Vehicle impoundment. Drivers who are caught driving without insurance can have their vehicles towed and impounded if a police officer or a judge decides this to happen. Drivers are advised to pay the fine, provide proof of coverage, and pay the impoundment lot fees as soon as possible. Some impoundment lots will wait only three days before selling the confiscated vehicles.
- License suspension. In many states, drivers will have their license suspended if they are caught driving without insurance. Drivers can recover their driving licenses if they pay the fine and the fees to have the license reinstated. Furthermore, drivers who got caught driving without a license will have to prove they are financially responsible and they will have to carry an SR-22 form.
- Prison. In the states where driving without insurance is considered to be a misdemeanor, drivers risk going to jail. Usually, prison sentences for driving without insurance are small and they are between a few days and a couple of weeks. However, in some states drivers will have to spend a whole year in jail if they are caught without insurance.
