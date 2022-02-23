LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com has launched a new blog post that presents the main reasons for having the claims denied by car insurance companies.
Policyholders that file an insurance claim are expecting to be reimbursed for the damages they suffered. However, in some cases, the policyholders will have their claims denied. In these situations, the policyholders will have to pay for the damages with their own money.
Usually, an insurance claim is denied for the following reasons:
- The vehicle is driven by a person that is not authorized. All drivers that are using the vehicle must be declared in the insurance contract. If a person gets involved in an accident and that person is not mentioned in the contract, then any insurance claim will be rejected. In many situations, the policyholders let their friends or relatives use their cars, even though they are not mentioned in the contract.
- Unpaid insurance rates. Policyholders that are not paying their insurance premiums are not covered and their insurance claims are instantly rejected. Also, insurance providers can cancel the insurance policies and cause a lapse to those drivers that are not paying their insurance premiums. Drivers with recent lapses are considered "high-risk", and will have to pay more on their insurance.
- Driving a vehicle that is faulty. Policyholders are responsible for providing the proper care and maintenance to their vehicles. The insurers can deny a claim if the post-accident vehicle inspection shows that the accident was the result of a mechanical or electrical problem that was obvious.
- Policy limits. Before purchasing an insurance policy, drivers will need to select their coverage limits. The insurance providers will not pay any damage that is beyond the coverage limits. The insurers will pay the maximum limits and the rest will have to be paid by the policyholder from his own pockets.
- Reckless driving. Usually, insurance companies will include special clauses in the contract. These clauses specify that the insurers have the right to reject a claim if the policyholder was a hazard on the road, or he was illegally driving. Policyholders that cause accidents while they are driving while being intoxicated, or they are speeding, will not get reimbursed by their insurers.
