CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2022 Mazda MX-30 EV is now available at Puente Hills Mazda in City of Industry, California. Customers who are looking for reliable electric vehicles that not only perform seamlessly but also emanate an unparalleled driving experience can visit the Puente Hills Mazda dealership and check out the new 2022 Mazda MX-30 EV.
The 2022 Mazda MX-30 EV is working wonders in the subcompact SUV segment and has managed to impress a wide range of customers since its launch. Exuberating a high battery life and bringing in the Mazda trust in the electric vehicles range, the MX-30 EV is well-positioned to go a long way. The MX-30 EV starts at $33,470 and features a 35.5 kWh lithium-ion battery and a single FWD electric motor with up to 143 horsepower and 200 pound-feet of torque. Furthermore, the MX-30 EV is fitted with Mazda's electronic G-Vectoring Control Plus, which improves stability and cornering activities. When it comes to charging the vehicle, DC fast-charging stations can charge the 35.5 kWh lithium-ion battery up to 80% in around 36 minutes. Level II stations may also be leveraged to charge the vehicle.
On the safety front, the MX-30 EV is home to the comprehensive suite of i-Activsense® Safety Technology by Mazda. These safety elements help avoid road accidents and provide inputs on inter-vehicular systems. On top of that, the vehicle also encompasses top-notch safety technologies including Blind Spot Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Driver Attention Alert, Radar Cruise Control, Smart Brake Support, and Reverse Drive Detection. Owing to these safety technologies, the 2022 Mazda MX-30 EV is likely to receive good ratings from both NHTSA and IIHS.
Customers in and around City of Industry, California, may call the Puente Hills Mazda dealership at (626) 701-8905 or make an appointment for a test drive online. Those interested in knowing more about the 2022 Mazda MX-30 EV may visit dealership's website at https://www.phmazda.com or stop by at 17723 East Gale Avenue, City of Industry, California 91748.
