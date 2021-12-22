GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2022 Nissan Altima is the Nissan brand's offering in the mid-size sedan segment. It is available with a choice of two engines: the 2.0-liter VC-Turbo engine that delivers 248 hp and has a torque rating of 273 lb.-ft and an advanced 2.5-liter inline 4-cylinder engine that is rated at 188 hp and has a torque rating of 180 lb.-ft. It offers an option of the front-wheel-drive or Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system. Additionally, it comes with advanced Nissan Intelligent Mobility technology with ProPILOT Assist and Nissan Safety Shield 360 technologies. This sleek sedan is available at Glendale Nissan in Glendale Heights, Illinois, at a starting price of $24,550. Customers can choose between the S, SV, SR, SL, and Platinum trims.
On the other hand, the 2022 Nissan Sentra is the Nissan brand's offering in the compact sedan segment. It has a fuel-efficient 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine that pushes out 149 hp and has a torque rating of 146 lb.-ft. It has an unmistakable design, a comprehensive suite of driver-assistance technologies, and advanced connectivity. Customers can choose from the S, SV, and SR grades. Moreover, the 2022 Nissan Sentra has a reasonable starting price of $19,510.
To learn more about the 2022 Nissan Altima and 2022 Nissan Sentra, interested customers can directly contact Glendale Nissan at 818-696-9301. Drivers can also browse the dealership's online inventory and explore other options. Prospective buyers can explore the models up close by visiting the dealership at 484 E North Ave., Glendale Heights, IL 60139, United States.
Media Contact
Rebecca Balonier, Glendale Nissan, 630-469-6100, rebeccabalonier484@gmail.com
SOURCE Glendale Nissan