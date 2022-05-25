Customers who wish to purchase the new 2022 Nissan Armada visit the Glendale Nissan dealership.
GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers who cherish powerful and massively capable SUVs can now purchase such a vehicle in Glendale Heights in Illinois. The 2022 Nissan Armada comes with a strong exterior build and related features which will help drivers handle challenging off-road terrains with ease. Other USPs of this model include but are not limited to impressive power, high-end performance and adaptive utility.
Customers can check out the 2022 Nissan Armada now at the Glendale Nissan dealership. The sales team will help interested customers with the vital details of the vehicle and throughout the purchase process. This SUV comes with a powerful 5.6-liter V8 engine that generates a power rating of 400 horsepower and 413 pound-feet. of engine torque rating. Interested customers are encouraged to get in touch with the dealership soon.
Please visit the dealership website - glendalenissan.com to learn more about the top vehicle services and numerous deals available at the dealership. For more information on this 2022 Nissan Armada, customers can visit the dealership at Glendale Nissan, 484 E North Avenue Glendale Heights, Illinois 60139 or contact them at (630) 469-6100. Customers can also schedule a test drive with the dealership.
