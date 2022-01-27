MONTGOMERY, Ala., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers who cherish powerful and massively capable SUVs can now purchase such a vehicle in Montgomery in Alabama. The 2022 Nissan Armada comes with a strong exterior build and related features which will help drivers handle challenging off-road terrains with ease. Other USPs of this model include but are not limited to impressive power, high-end performance and adaptive utility.
Explore this 2022 Nissan Armada now at the Jack Ingram Nissan dealership. The sales team will help you throughout your purchase process. This SUV comes with a powerful 5.6-liter V8 engine that generates a power rating of 400 hp and 413 lb.-ft. of engine torque rating. Interested customers are encouraged to get in touch with the dealership soon.
Please visit the jackingramnissan.com website to learn more about the top vehicle services and numerous deals available at the dealership. For more information on this 2022 Nissan Armada, kindly visit the dealership sales team at Jack Ingram Nissan, 227 Eastern Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36117 or contact them by phone at 833-343-0674.
Media Contact
Matt Young, Jack Ingram Nissan, 334-260-7282, myoung@jackingram.com
SOURCE Jack Ingram Nissan