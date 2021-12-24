JACKSONVILLE, N.C., Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2022 Nissan Armada is now available at Don Williamson Nissan in Jacksonville, North Carolina. When people think of trustworthy and affordable SUVs, Armada is perhaps the first brand that comes to mind. With excellent driving characteristics, above-par fuel economy ratings, and a variety of safety and driver-assistance technology, the 2022 Armada is at the summit of its category. The 2022 Armada does not disappoint in any way, with a dramatic new look, good off-roading capabilities, bold accent lines, new exterior paint options, heated front seats, and a leather-trimmed steering wheel.
The 2022 Nissan Armada is offered in five trim levels, starting at $48,900 for the S and higher price points for SV, SL, Midnight Edition, and Platinum. These grades come with powerful engines and may be ordered with RWD or AWD. The Armada also has a long list of safety features and driver-assistance systems, making it a fantastic choice for families looking for a safe vehicle. On the safety front, the 2022 Armada houses the Standard Safety Shield® 360 safety suite, available Intelligent Rearview Mirror, Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Blind Spot Warning, and High Beam Assist, among several others.
All Armada models are powered by a 5.6-liter DOHC 32-valve V-8 engine. At 5,800 RPM, the engine produces 400 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 RPM. Engine power is routed to either the rear wheels or all wheels of the 2022 Nissan Armada via a 7-speed automatic transmission with manual shift mode and Downshift Rev Matching, depending on the drivetrain. The 2022 Armada has a maximum towing capacity of 8,500 pounds and a payload capacity of 1,650 pounds. The 2022 Nissan Armada's gas mileage, on the other hand, is dismal. The RWD versions of the 2022 Armada get 14 MPG in the city and 19 MPG on the highway, while the AWD versions get 13 MPG in the city and 18 MPG on the interstate.
SUV enthusiasts in and around Jacksonville, North Carolina, may contact the Don Williamson Nissan dealership at 855-894-5827 to garner more information on the 2022 Nissan Armada. Customers who want to check out financing options can visit http://www.dwnissan.com. Those interested in learning more about the features and specs of the 2022 Nissan Armada may visit Don Williamson Nissan at 310 Western Blvd, Jacksonville, North Carolina 28546.
