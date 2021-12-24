LEXINGTON, Mass., Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lexington Toyota in Lexington, Massachusetts, currently has the 2022 Toyota Corolla in stock. Owing to the excellent reliability ratings of its predecessors, Toyota Corolla has become a household name. Customers eagerly wait for new renditions of the Corolla, and the vehicle seldom disappoints. The 2022 Toyota Corolla comes with several new upgrades and addresses the predicaments of its predecessors effectively.
The base grade of the 2022 Toyota Corolla is powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 180 horsepower and 126 pound-feet torque. A 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine comes with the SE and XSE models in the 2022 Corolla range. This engine has a torque rating of 151 pound-feet and produces 169 horsepower. While all 2022 Corolla models employ a CVT transmission system to power the front wheels, the 2.0-liter powertrain also comes with a six-speed manual transmission. There are various hybrid variants in the Toyota Corolla range for 2022. The hybrid grades are likewise FWD and have a 1.8-Liter 4-Cylinder Aluminum DOHC 16-Valve engine with VVT-i that produces a maximum of 121 horsepower and 105 pound-feet torque. An electronically controlled Continuously Variable Transmission (ECVT) technology sends engine power to the front wheels.
The 2022 Toyota Corolla also performs admirably in terms of safety. The car has Toyota Safety Sense™ 2.5+ (TSS-2.5+) with Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, ten airbags, and the Star Safety System™ safety package.
SUV enthusiasts in and around Lexington, Massachusetts, may contact the Lexington Toyota dealership at (781) 325-8558 to book a test drive or schedule a test drive online. Those interested in learning more about the features and specs of the 2022 Toyota Corolla may visit Lexington Toyota at 409 Massachusetts Avenue, Lexington, Massachusetts 02420.
Media Contact
Jeffery Penta, Lexington Toyota, (781) 861-7400, jeff_penta@lexingtontoyota.com
SOURCE Lexington Toyota