LANCASTER, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Toyota Tacoma is returning for 2022, and Toyota of Lancaster in Lancaster, California, is selling them. Customers looking for a sturdy pickup truck with great value and a plethora of safety and capabilities features can check out the new 2022 Toyota Tacoma. Tacoma's redesign has paid off, and it's on track to be one of the best-selling pickup trucks for the year 2022.
The 2022 Toyota Tacoma is one of the most affordable pickup trucks, starting at $26,500. The top-of-the-line trims have a 3.5L V6 DOHC 24 valve engine, while the basic trim has a 2.7L DOHC 16-valve engine. The 2.7-liter engine produces 159 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque, while the 3.5-liter engine produces 278 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque.
Both the NHTSA and the IIHS have given the 2022 Toyota Tacoma high marks in terms of safety. The truck houses the whole Toyota Safety Sense™ P system (TSS-P). The TSS-P safety suite assists the driver in avoiding collisions by delivering warning signals when other cars or pedestrians approach the truck from blind areas and in the event of any other potential collision.
Pickup truck fans in and around Lancaster, California, may call the Toyota of Lancaster store at (855) 660-7659 or schedule a test drive online. Customers interested in learning more about the features of the 2022 Toyota Tacoma may visit Toyota of Lancaster's website at https://www.toyotaoflancaster.com or stop by the dealership at 43301 12th St. W, Lancaster, California 93534.
