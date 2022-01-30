NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 2022 is looking to be a banner year to buy a new truck, with Chevrolet providing some excellent choices. The 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 has been redesigned, and comes at affordable prices, without sacrificing options and performance. Carl Black Chevrolet provides a highly competitive vehicle to Nashville shoppers.
Some of the new and updated features of the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 include Chevy Safety Assist with Super Cruise technology. This feature allows for hands-free driving or towing, on 200,000 miles of supported roadways. The Silverado is available with a formidable 420-horsepower 6.2-liter V-8 engine – which is the most powerful naturally-aspirated V-8 engine in its class. When equipped with the 3.0-liter Duramax® Turbodiesel, the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 has a maximum towing capacity of 13,300 pounds. Carl Black Chevrolet of Nashville has the redesigned 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 in stock now, starting at just $29,300 MSRP.
