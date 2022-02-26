SPRINGFIELD, Va., Feb. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Sheehy Volkswagen dealership at Springfield, VA, aims to give back to those who protect our country through its military appreciation program. The Sheehy family of dealerships has a legacy of providing the best service for their customers for over 50 years. The same excellent service is being extended to those who served in the military.
Eligibility towards the Sheehy Military Appreciation Program (MAP) includes those who were involved in active duty, military reserve, retired military, law enforcement, first responders, and their dependent families. The program is designed to serve those who serve us and show gratitude towards the community.
MAP offers $250 in additional savings for used vehicles available at the dealership in abundance. With a wide range of pre-owned car inventory to choose from, military personnel can find a car best suited to their needs with the help of the showroom's sales team. In addition to facilitating savings, the program also offers a 5% discount on vehicle parts and accessories, allowing buyers to customize accordingly. There is a 5% discount on the car services for those who served in the military.
Prospective clients who would prefer to visit the center to explore vehicle offerings can head over to the Sheehy Volkswagen Springfield dealership to learn more. Customers can also consult with the finance representative on-call (844) 773-3214 and plan to visit the dealership at 6601 Backlick Rd, Springfield, VA 22150. The timings are between 9 a.m - 8 p.m from Monday to Friday, 9 a.m - 7 p.m on Saturday and 12 noon to 5 p.m on Sunday.
Media Contact
AJ Javadi, Sheehy Volkswagen of Springfield, (844)773-3214, afshinjavadi@sheehy.com
SOURCE Sheehy Volkswagen of Springfield