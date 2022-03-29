Auburn Hills, Mich., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pushing Jeep® open-air freedom to the extreme, this concept carries the latest custom innovations from Jeep Performance Parts and Mopar, while standing ready to prove its legendary 4x4 capability and class-exclusive, off-road, 4xe plug-in hybrid power on some of the toughest trails in the world.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-teaser-trail-to-easter-jeep-safari-2022---trail-marker-5-301511998.html
SOURCE Stellantis