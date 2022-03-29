Pushing Jeep® open-air freedom to the extreme, this concept carries the latest custom innovations from Jeep Performance Parts and Mopar, while standing ready to prove its legendary 4x4 capability and class-exclusive, off-road 4xe plug-in hybrid power on...

Pushing Jeep® open-air freedom to the extreme, this concept carries the latest custom innovations from Jeep Performance Parts and Mopar, while standing ready to prove its legendary 4x4 capability and class-exclusive, off-road 4xe plug-in hybrid power on some of the toughest trails in the world.

 By STELLANTIS

Auburn Hills, Mich., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pushing Jeep® open-air freedom to the extreme, this concept carries the latest custom innovations from Jeep Performance Parts and Mopar, while standing ready to prove its legendary 4x4 capability and class-exclusive, off-road, 4xe plug-in hybrid power on some of the toughest trails in the world.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-teaser-trail-to-easter-jeep-safari-2022---trail-marker-5-301511998.html

SOURCE Stellantis

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.