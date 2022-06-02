PRODUCT PHOTOS: via Dropbox https://bit.ly/3x1VMi2
AKRON, Ohio, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- bROK Products launches WARRIOR Locks, the towing and trailering industry's strongest and most secure locks for those who require maximum theft-resistant protection of their towing and trailering products. With up to 5x greater break resistance; 3x greater cut resistance; pickproof locks, and original stainless-steel ball bearing locking system, WARRIOR Locks are the most theft-deterrent towing locks in the industry. WARRIOR Locks provide extended corrosion resistance with exclusive "red E-coat over chrome" finish plating.
"WARRIOR Locks combine the incredible challenges of maximizing theft deterrence and corrosion resistance with ease of use," explained Francis Bernart, bROK's President. "WARRIOR Locks are in a class by themselves for towing security. Their classy red E-coat over chrome is unique and makes a clear, visible statement that WARRIOR Locks are maximizing the protection of your equipment and toys."
bROK premium towing and trailering products are fostered by American engineering and ingenuity to provide you with the means of success in your challenging travels. These highly engineered products give consumers the confidence needed to take on tough, demanding challenges. Whether cross county or across the farm, bROK products bring powerful reliability and trustworthiness from the professional who demands performance. bROK is a partner with you, traveling with you and succeeding with you.
A proud member of the North American Trailer Dealers Association (NATDA), bROK towing accessories can be found at http://www.brokproducts.com or at select retailers including: Amazon.com, Auto Zone, Bass Pro Shops, Lowes, Carid.com, Bi-Mart, O'Reilly Auto, and Eleven20 Distributing.
