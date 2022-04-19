The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon, formerly known as the Kalamazoo Marathon - Borgess Run, will be taking place this weekend starting Friday, April 22 through Sunday, April 24, 2022. The event will kick off with the free PNC Kids' 1K at Mayors' Riverfront, then continue on Saturday with the Kalamazoo Health Expo in Downtown Kalamazoo; and finalize on Sunday with the Zeigler Kalamazoo Half Marathon, 10k, 5k run, and Priority Health 5k walk starting at the Arcadia Creek Festival Place. The event will feature appearances by NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki, special spirit stations, fire trucks, the Zeigler-sponsored hot air balloon, swag bags from sponsors, and plenty of fun for the whole family.
The community is invited to enjoy the entire weekend with the whole family starting with the free PNC Kids' 1K at Mayors' Riverfront at 6:00 p.m. The weekend will continue with the Kalamazoo Health Expo in Downtown Kalamazoo on Saturday will feature sponsor tents, charity booths, and interactive activities to help prepare for the main day race activities.
Sunday, the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon will host its main event, the Zeigler Kalamazoo Half Marathon, along with its 10K, 5K run, and the Priority Health 5K walk at Arcadia Creek Festival Place in Downtown Kalamazoo. The Stryker Experience finish line celebration is free to everyone and includes the race sponsor block party with four food trucks, music by DJ Chuck, games, face painting, balloons, giveaways and more. Imperial Beverages will also provide adults 21 and over with a celebratory beer at the end of the race, with five options to choose from. The general public is encouraged to come out and support racers in the Beer and Cheer section at the Stryker Experience finish line.
NASCAR race car driver Josh Bilicki will be at the Kalamazoo Health Expo signing autographs, and will pace the main race on Sunday in a Zeigler wrapped Camaro. The weekend will also feature the Zeigler Hot Air Balloon, and special spirit stations including the Bacon Station and the Gummy Bear Forest sponsored by Honor Credit Union.
FRIDAY - APRIL 22 6:00 PM - PNC KIDS' 1K AND KIDS' EXPO - MAYORS' RIVERFRONT PARK
- Fire trucks will be stationed near the starting line
- The Zeigler Hot Air Balloon will be flying above the finish line, weather permitting
- All registered kids will receive a free t-shirt and medal.
- Early packet pickup Thursday at Gazelle Sports - 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
- Final packet pickup race day from 4:00 p.m. to 5:50 p.m.
- Final Day registration and packet pickup will start Friday 4PM at Mayors' Riverfront Park
SATURDAY - APRIL 23- 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM - KALAMAZOO HEALTH EXPO - DOWNTOWN KALAMAZOO
- Zeigler-sponsored NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki, 77 for Spire Motorsports, will be available for photo-ops and autographs at the Kalamazoo Health Fair on Saturday
- Bilicki will set a baseline for his reaction speed using Fitlight, a light training system used by top athletes around the world. The system uses a series of lights to measure and improve agility and reaction time in order to help top athletes like Bilicki achieve their best performance during athletic events. -Kids are especially encouraged to stop by to see if their reaction time is faster than the NASCAR race car driver.
- Final registration for Sunday races. Packet pickup for registered racers.
- Explore sponsor tents and charity partner booths.
SUNDAY - APRIL 24 - 7:30 AM - MAIN EVENT DAY - ARCADIA CREEK FESTIVAL
- Zeigler Kalamazoo Half Marathon - 7:30 am
- Zeigler Kalamazoo 10K - 7:45 a.m.
- Zeigler Kalamazoo 5K Run- 7:50 a.m.
- Priority Health 5K Walk - 7:55 a.m.
- Bilicki will pace the main race on Sunday in a Zeigler-wrapped Chevy Camaro
- Special spirit stations will include the Bacon Station, the Gummy Bear Forest, and for adults 21 and over the Imperial Beverages Beer Station, after race completion
- Public is encouraged to cheer on racers at the Beer & Cheer Section
- Free General Admission to the Stryker Experience finish line featuring Sponsor Block Party with 4 Food Trucks, Music by DJ Chuck, Games, Face Painting, Balloons, Giveaways, and much more
In the past, the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon weekend generated roughly $1 million in direct visitor spending according to Discover Kalamazoo, which used the Event Impact Calculator from Destinations International to calculate the economic impact. Notably, the last time the event was held live in 2019, the event generated $1,051,334 from visitors traveling to the region (with visitors defined as someone traveling 60 or more miles to Kalamazoo). In 2018, that amount totaled $944,795.
CLICK HERE TO VIEW AND DOWNLOAD PROMO VIDEO FOR THE ZEIGLER KALAMAZOO RACE
Register now:
Zeigler Kalamazoo - PNC Kids' 1K
Zeigler Kalamazoo - Half Marathon
Zeigler Kalamazoo - Priority Health 5K Walk
If you would like more information, please contact race director Carrie Drake at director@zeiglerkalamazoomarathon.com.
ABOUT ZEIGLER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 78 franchises across 35 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.
Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.
The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns and operates Zeigler Pre-Owned of Chicago, a Carquest Auto Parts store, three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm.
Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,300 people, ranking among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2022. The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Chicago and Michigan.
