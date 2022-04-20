Propane supplier's autogas fleet demonstrates company's focus on low-emission, low-cost transportation fuel source.
LIVONIA, Mich., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maryland-based ThompsonGas increased its fleet of 127 propane vehicles by adding 10 new 2022 Ford F-750 trucks equipped with ROUSH CleanTech propane systems.
ThompsonGas has focused efforts to operate more propane vehicles due to its commitment to being innovators in the industry, along with access to OEM equipment technology. The propane supplier will continue adding more propane vehicles to its fleet each year. ThompsonGas' new trucks will be used to deliver propane fuel to customers.
"Our customers operate vehicles fueled by propane autogas. We want to walk the walk and show our customers that we believe in propane and its technology, too," said Monte McLeod, director of autogas at ThompsonGas. "Plus, running our own vehicles on propane saves money and supports our goal to be good stewards for the environment."
Propane autogas costs about 50% less per gallon than diesel and is known to have the lowest cost of ownership compared with all fuel types. ThompsonGas' propane vehicle cost per mile is 60% lower compared with its diesel-powered models.
Vehicles that run on propane autogas emit fewer greenhouse gases, smog-producing hydrocarbons, and particulate emission than conventional fuels. The Ford 7.3L V8 engine paired with ROUSH CleanTech propane fuel system is certified to the low nitrogen oxide level of 0.05 g, making it 75% cleaner than the Environmental Protection Agency's most stringent heavy-duty engine standard.
"ROUSH CleanTech continues investing in new technology development to provide sustainable propane vehicle options," said Todd Mouw, executive vice president of sales and marketing for ROUSH CleanTech. "Propane's low cost for fuel and maintenance makes adopting propane vehicles economically feasible for all fleet operators, especially propane suppliers."
The 2022 NPGA Southeastern Convention & International Propane Expo in Nashville will showcase this growing propane vehicle technology. A new ThompsonGas bobtail truck will be displayed in ROUSH CleanTech's booth at the event's Autogas Pavilion from April 24 to 26. ThompsonGas will be discussing its new propane trucks during the session entitled, "Creating a Roadmap to Autogas Adoption," on Monday, April 25 at 9 a.m.
About ROUSH CleanTech: ROUSH CleanTech, an industry leader of advanced clean transportation solutions, is a division of the global engineering company Roush Enterprises. ROUSH CleanTech develops propane autogas technology for medium-duty Ford commercial vehicles and school buses. With more than 37,000 vehicles on the road, the Livonia, Michigan-based company delivers economical, emissions-reducing options for fleets across North America. Learn more at ROUSHcleantech.com or by calling 800.59.ROUSH.
About ThompsonGas: Founded and operated since 1946, ThompsonGas provides propane services to more than 250,000 residential, commercial, and agricultural customers across 25 states in the East, Southeast, West and Midwestern United States. ThompsonGas continues to operate under the business principles of trust, service, and taking care of their employees and attributes these values as the reason for their record growth. ThompsonGas is currently the sixth largest propane company in the U.S. For more information, visit ThompsonGas.com.
