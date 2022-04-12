Toyota San Luis Obispo offers Toyota Multi-Point Inspection services for customers near the San Luis Obispo area in California.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There are several benefits to performing timely multi-point inspection services for a vehicle. It helps the driver get a detailed view of the condition of the car's components, provides an overview of which components need service and which might need attention in the future. Customers near the San Luis Obispo area in California can now get the Toyota Multi-Point Inspection done from the Toyota San Luis Obispo dealership.
The Toyota Multi-Point Inspection service helps in giving a broad overview of the condition of your Toyota's components. A few of these components include brakes, alignment, tire depth, nuts and bolts on chassis, drive belts, water hoses, battery condition, engine air filter, fuel levels, tire pressure, head and taillights, emergency brake adjustment, suspension, muffler and exhaust, fuel lines, engine oil, driveshaft, wiper blades, horn operation, cabin air filter and clutch operation. Also, the inspection involves checking the correct levels of transmission fluid, engine oil, coolant fluid and other fluid levels. Post-inspection, the driver would get a sheet that details the vehicle's exact condition.
Interested customers are requested to visit the Toyota San Luis Obispo dealership located at 12350 Los Osos Valley Rd, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405. Drivers can also reach out to their customer care team on 805-543-7001 for any further information.
Media Contact
Richard Duran, Toyota San Luis Obispo, 805-543-7001, rduran@toyota-slo.com
SOURCE Toyota San Luis Obispo