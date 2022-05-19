Customers Can Now Get Their Hands on the 2022 Toyota Tundra at Toyota of Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Toyota fans will be overjoyed to learn that Toyota of Lancaster in Lancaster, California, has welcomed the 2022 Toyota Tundra to its showroom. The Toyota Tundra has a long-standing reputation as one of the most capable full-size trucks in the market, with a long list of standard equipment. Interested buyers may visit the dealership's official website to learn more about this incredible truck and to view their inventory.
Toyota has given the Tundra a much-needed design refresh for the 2022 model year, which is likely to boost the truck's sales. The fact that the 2022 Tundra is the only full-size pickup truck on the market without a V-8 engine is one of its most remarkable features. However, the truck's twin-turbo V-6 engine comes in three power levels and aids in the truck's outstanding performance. A revamped rear suspension, improved interior design, and a redesigned frame are among the other highlights of the 2022 Toyota Tundra.
Additionally, the 2022 Tundra can tow up to 12,000 pounds, which isn't quite class-leading but should suit most truck owners' towing demands. A reinforced composite bed is included as standard, adding to the truck's overall strength and capability.
Additionally, the 2022 Tundra can tow up to 12,000 pounds, which isn't quite class-leading but should suit most truck owners' towing demands. A reinforced composite bed is included as standard, adding to the truck's overall strength and capability.
