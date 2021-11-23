LOMPOC, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vehicle owners in Lompoc, California, can now rejoice as Toyota of Lompoc is currently offering service specials that interested customers can avail themselves of. Customers can now head over to the dealership to get their vehicle's wiper blades checked and use the lucrative tire rebates to save up on these vehicle maintenance services. More details about these service specials can be found on the official website of Toyota of Lompoc.
Toyota of Lompoc offers an entire gamut of vehicle maintenance services throughout the year. Interested customers can now schedule a service for their vehicles and make a frugal decision. On availing of the current service specials, customers can save up to $75 on new tires and get their wiper blades checked at the dealership. However, it is important to note that these rebates are only available on Toyota and Scion vehicles. Customers can print the coupon or show the same on their phones at the time of service. The coupon for tire rebates expires on November 30, 2021, and the one on wiper blades expires on December 31, 2021.
Toyota of Lompoc is located at 203 East Ocean Avenue, Lompoc, California 93436. Interested individuals can also call (805) 736-1295 and speak to the representatives about the various service specials offered by the dealership throughout the year.
