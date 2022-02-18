PUYALLUP, Wash., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Across the United States, February is considered Heart Month. The month is dedicated to promoting heart health and raising awareness for heart disease. Toyota of Puyallup and its 130+ employees are proud to support the American Heart Association and Go Red for Women in its fight against heart disease.
Toyota of Puyallup dedicates time throughout the year to educate its employees on heart health, in memory of Glenn Sawyer, founder of Toyota of Puyallup. Educational opportunities and lunch & learn topics include: Stroke Prevention, CPR, Nutrition, Stress Management, exercise, and more.
Stemming from the American Heart Association, Go Red for Women is the international movement that works to raise awareness and support causes to reduce such diseases in women. The American Heart Association uses the revenue from local and national Go Red for Women activities to support education, research, and community programs.
Toyota of Puyallup took part in National Wear Red Day® this February to bring awareness to how women are affected by heart disease and stroke. The dealership will be supporting the American Heart Association for the entire month of February through social media channels and activities.
Residents in the Puyallup area are welcome to join in supporting the cause with Toyota of Puyallup by supporting the American Heart Association South Sound. Those interested can learn more about the dealership and its community involvement by going to their website at http://www.toyotaofpuyallup.com, or by calling 253-286-6000.
