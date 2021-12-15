PUYALLUP, Wash., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Toyota of Puyallup, a dealership in Puyallup, Washington, is hosting Toyotathon, an annual Toyota sales event that offers drivers special APRs. Individuals in the area interested in purchasing a certified pre-owned Toyota vehicle are encouraged to visit the dealership while the event is on. Toyotathon ends at the end of the year and some deals are available through January 3, 2022.
Toyota certified pre-owned vehicles are available with a 0.99% APR for 60 months. This includes all certified used Toyota Corolla, Toyota Camry and Toyota RAV4 vehicles, with gas and hybrid models available. Drivers will also be happy to hear that this special offer includes a 7-year or 100,000-mile warranty and roadside assistance for the vehicle they purchase. This offer is available to drivers who get approved credit through Toyota Financial Services.
Certified used Toyota vehicles also come with other benefits such as a thorough inspection from a professional technician before they can enter the program. To learn more about special offers during Toyotathon, certified used vehicles, or anything else Toyota-related, drivers should contact the team at Toyota of Puyallup. Contact information can be found on the dealership's website, toyotaofpuyallup.com.
