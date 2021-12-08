SANTA MARIA, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avail of long-term 72 months financing on 13 new 2021 and 2022 Toyota Gas and Hybrid models available for purchase at the Toyota of Santa Maria dealership. The Toyotathon event will end on 3rd January 2022. Interested customers can view the Toyota special offers here.
The terms and conditions of the Toyotathon at Toyota of Santa Maria are:
1. The offer is valid on only select 2021-2022 Toyota models.
2. Offer is available on approved credit to qualified Tier 1/Tier 1+ customers financing via Toyota Financial Services.
3. Down payments will vary depending on credit.
4. These prices do not include government taxes and fees, $85 dealer document processing, finance, electronic filing, or emission test charges.
The Toyotathon will offer 1.9% APR financing for 72 months on the new 2021 C-HR, 2021 Venza, 2021 RAV4 Gas, 2021 RAV4 Hybrid, 2021 Highlander Hybrid, and 2021 Highlander Gas with a monthly payment of $14.71 for every $1000 financed.
A 2.99% APR financing for 72 months is available on the 2022 Toyota Tundra Gas and the 2021 Tundra, excluding the TRD Pro trim variant with a monthly payment of $15.19 for every $1000 financed.
Customers can also avail of a 3.9% APR financing for 72 months on the 2022 Toyota Corolla Gas Sedan, 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid, 2022 Corolla Hatchback, with a monthly payment of $15.60 for every $1000 financed.
Schedule a test drive of the vehicle that catches your interest and drive-by 1643 S. Bradley to take a look at the car. Interested customers can also visit the dealership website at http://www.toyotaofsantamaria.com or contact the sales team at 805-928-3881.
