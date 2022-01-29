NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northampton, Lehigh and Berks. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light to moderate snow will continue through mid morning before ending by midday. Strong winds may create areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&