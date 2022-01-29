SANTA MARIA, Calif., Jan. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Toyota of Santa Maria in Santa Maria, California now has the new 2022 Toyota 4Runner available for purchase in various trim levels. The 2022 Toyota 4Runner provides a 4L V6 engine that generates a horsepower of 270 horsepower and a torque of 278 pound feet. View the dealership's online inventory to have a look at the various features offered in the 2022 Toyota 4Runner.
The various trim levels on the 2022 4Runner include the SR5, Trail Special Edition, SR5 Premium, TRD Off-Road, TRD Pro, and TRD Off-Road Premium. At Toyota of Santa Maria, the SR5 Premium, TRD Sport and Limited models are available.
The engine is a five speed electronically controlled automatic transmission with intelligence (ECT-j) with a mileage of 16 mpg in the city and 19 mpg on the highway. The 2022 4Runner trims are available in Barcelona Red Metallic, Classic Silver Metallic, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Midnight Black Metallic, Nautical Blue Metallic, White, Blizzard Pearl, Lunar Rock, Army Green, and Lime Rush for the exterior color. The SR5 Premium, TRD Sport and Limited models have Softex® in Sand Beige or Graphite, Fabric in Black, and Leather in Black, Sand Beige, or Redwood for interior colors respectively.
The 2022 4Runner is designed with the Toyota Safety Sense™ P (TSS-P) which includes pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, lane-departure assist, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic high beams, and Star Safety System™, a suite of six safety features.
The infotainment system of the 2022 4Runner includes an eight-inch touchscreen display with fifteen speaker JBL® premium audio system, integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto which are compatible with SiriusXM®. The interior also offers five USB ports, power-adjustable front seats, keyless ignition and entry, leather upholstery, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and auto-dimming rearview mirror.
Schedule a test drive of the 2022 Toyota 4Runner at Toyota of Santa Maria or drive by 1643 S. Bradley to look at the vehicle. Interested customers can visit the dealership's website http://www.toyotaofsantamaria.com or contact the dealership at 805-928-3881 for further assistance.
