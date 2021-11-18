SANTA MARIA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Toyota of Santa Maria in Santa Maria now has the new 2022 Corolla Cross available for purchase in various trim levels. The 2022 Corolla Cross possesses a 2L four-cylinder engine that produces a horsepower of 169 hp and a torque of 150 lb.-ft. View the dealership's online inventory to have a look at the various features offered in the 2022 Corolla Cross.
The various trim levels on the 2022 Corolla Cross include the L, LE, and XLE. At Toyota of Santa Maria, the L and LE models are available priced at a starting MSRP of $23,410 and $25,760, respectively.
The engine is mated to a continuously variable transmission with a mileage of 29 mpg in the city and 32 mpg on the highway. The 2022 Corolla Cross LE is available in the standard color of Sonic silver with black fabric interiors. The 2022 Corolla Cross L, on the other hand, offers light grey fabric interiors and a mileage of 31 mpg in the city and 33 mpg on the highway.
The 2022 Corolla Cross comes equipped with the Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, which features a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, road sign assist, full-speed range dynamic radar cruise control, automatic high beam, a lane-departure alert wheel with steering assist, and lane tracing assist.
The infotainment system of the 2022 Corolla Cross includes a seven-inch touchscreen display with six speakers that are integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto that is also compatible with SiriusXM. The interior also offers two USB ports, air-conditioning, rear-seat vents, and 60/40 split fold-down rear seats.
Schedule a test drive of the 2022 Corolla Cross at Toyota of Santa Maria or drive by 1643 S. Bradley to look at the vehicle. Interested customers can visit the dealership's website http://www.toyotaofsantamaria.com or contact the dealership at 805-928-3881 for further assistance.
