VACAVILLE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Toyota of Vacaville dealership is offering 2.9% APR for a period of up to 48 months on the new 2022 Toyota Corolla. Interested customers can take advantage of this deal until Jan. 3, 2022. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers or sales events.
The 2022 Toyota Corolla has a sleek styling and impressive performance that is available with a range of trim levels to suit every customer's needs. It has four-wheel drive capabilities and its sports suspension system gives the car an optimum ride quality. This SUV also comes with a lot of safety features, such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Emergency Braking Assistance, Lane Change Assist and Intelligent Traction Control.
Toyota has updated the interior of the 2022 Toyota Corolla with a new, larger infotainment system that is easier to use and includes upgraded audio controls. With standard Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay®, customers can seamlessly integrate their favorite apps onto the vehicle's display and stay connected while driving.
Interested customers can explore the new Toyota Corolla inventory here, https://www.toyotavacaville.com/. If you have any questions or concerns, call 707-446-7000 or stop by their dealership at 500 Orange Dr., Vacaville, CA 95687.
Media Contact
Gul Parpia, Toyota of Vacaville, 707-446-7000, gparpia@toyotavacaville.com
SOURCE Toyota of Vacaville