Customers looking to purchase an SUV should check out the 2022 Toyota 4Runner at Toyota San Luis Obispo.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Available in over eight trim levels, including hybrid models, the 2022 Toyota 4Runner is the captain of the off-road with a starting MSRP of $38,105 and a fuel economy of 16 mpg in the city and 19 mpg on the highway.
The inventory at Toyota San Luis Obispo currently possesses the 2022 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium and the 2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport for sale. They are priced at a sale price of $49,761 and $47,744, respectively.
Powered by a 4L V6 engine with 5-speed automatic transmission and part-time All-Wheel Drive, the 2022 Toyota 4Runner features crawl control that lets drivers traverse through tough terrains easily. The vehicle also features LED headlights and fog lights, a power rear glass, and a Yakima® LoadWarrior cargo basket in the Trail Special Edition trim variant of the 2022 Toyota 4Runner.
Prospective buyers can find more information regarding the available Toyota 4Runner models on the dealership's website at http://www.toyota-slo.com. Customers can also schedule a vehicle test drive and choose the model that suits them best.
Toyota of San Luis Obispo is located at 12350 Los Osos Valley Rd, San Luis Obispo, California 93405. Interested customers can also contact the dealership at 805-543-7001 for more information regarding the 2022 Toyota 4Runner.
Media Contact
RICHARD DURAN, Toyota San Luis Obispo, 805-543-7001, rduran@toyota-slo.com
SOURCE Toyota San Luis Obispo