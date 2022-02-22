SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The sacrifices made by our brave soldiers at the frontline should never be forgotten. To honor their efforts for our nation, Toyota San Luis Obispo is offering a Military Rebate Program to eligible drivers in San Luis Obispo, California. A special $500 military rebate is offered to the customers around the area for the purchase or lease of select new Toyota vehicles through this dealership and Toyota Financial Services. This offer stands good from Feb.1, 2022 to Feb. 28, 2022.
Customers who are eligible for this Military Rebate Program include U.S. military personnel (active-duty and inactive reserve), U.S. military veterans (within one year of discharge), U.S. military retirees (within one year of retirement) and household members of eligible U.S. military personnel (including Gold Star families). Qualified customers should produce verifiable proof of military status or active service at the time of purchase/lease, receive a qualifying salary and receive credit approval by Toyota Financial Services through Toyota San Luis Obispo. For finance contracts, this rebate must be applied toward the down payment, whereas for lease contracts, the rebate must be applied toward Capitalized Cost Reduction or the amount due at lease signing.
Interested parties are encouraged to visit Toyota San Luis Obispo in person at 12350 Los Osos Valley Rd, San Luis Obispo, California, 93405, or browse the dealership's official website. Drivers can also contact the customer care team of the dealership on 805-543-7001 for any further details about this program.
Media Contact
Richard Duran, Toyota San Luis Obispo, 805-543-7001, rduran@toyota-slo.com
SOURCE Toyota San Luis Obispo