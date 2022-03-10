LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A February 9 op-ed in The Los Angeles Times by columnist Robin Abcarian discusses the complex problem of reducing traffic deaths, even as pandemic-related reductions in traffic may have increased the number of pedestrian deaths due to excessive speed. The writer applauds efforts to reduce traffic deaths such as outgoing Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's Vision Zero plan and a similar nationwide plan promoted by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. She notes, however, that ambitious names for the projects call attention to the unlikely nature of ending traffic-related deaths in the foreseeable future. Los Angeles personal injury firm Legal Defenders at the Law Offices of Burg & Brock says that, although we may never live to see a year with no pedestrian deaths nationwide, there's a lot we can all do to reduce our odds of either being responsible for a fatality or becoming a victim.
One point mentioned in the article is the ongoing danger posed by distracted drivers which are, as Robin Abcarian points out, a lot less dangerous when they are angering other drivers by blocking traffic than while they are actually in motion. Legal Defenders points out that drivers, who might condemn drivers who are caught for DUIs, are often themselves engaging in practices that may be equally irresponsible by trying to use their smartphones and other devices while driving on streets full of vulnerable pedestrians, bicycle riders, and motorcyclists.
Legal Defenders adds, however, that – despite the historic strides made by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) – DUIs remain a problem as people still make excuses for driving while impaired. They too often forget that a driver doesn't have to be visibly intoxicated to be a danger. It adds that the legalization of cannabis has added a new dimension of complexity to DUIs as there are not the kind of set standards for THC-related impairment similar to blood alcohol. The only choice, counsels Legal Defenders, is for cannabis users to simply not drive even after what they may deem very light use of cannaboid products.
Of course, pedestrians, motorcyclists, and bicyclists have a very strong personal interest in not becoming the victims of drunk, high, distracted, or simply stressed-out drivers. Legal Defenders suggests that it's essential for all of these groups to remember just how vulnerable they really are. Specifically, pedestrians need to be aware that there is no magic in a red light or a stop sign; they must remain aware that motorists may ignore these safeguards at any time. That means stopping to make sure a street is actually clear of traffic before stepping onto a street and never jaywalking. Even being on the sidewalk is not absolute protection against being struck by a vehicle. Whenever there is traffic, awareness is crucial, says Legal Defenders.
Readers, especially those who may be dealing with a serious injury or who have suffered the loss of a loved one, can learn more about the personal injury specialists at Legal Defenders at the Law Offices of Burg & Brock
