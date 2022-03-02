SILICON VALLEY, Calif., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tropos Technologies ("Tropos"), a leading supplier of eLSVs (electric low speed vehicles) has entered into a strategic partnership with Sevic Systems SE ("Sevic"), a premier European supplier of electrified vehicles. With this partnership, Tropos will transition away from its current Asia-centric supply chain to Sevic's European supply chain for the Tropos Motors ABLE™ vehicle platforms. These new vehicles will be available for North American distribution in the second calendar quarter of 2022.
The North America LSV market continues to move towards electrification, motivated by stringent government regulations for emissions reduction, broader availability of charging infrastructure, increasing fuel costs and the explosive growth of the last-mile delivery market sector. This is driving fleet operators and LSV distributors to focus on solutions that deliver zero-emissions and reduce overall operating costs. The partnership between Tropos Technologies and Sevic, sets a new benchmark standard for quality and durability, ensures a flexible, high-performance vehicle platform, and accelerates fleet access to the Tropos Motors ABLE™ vehicle platforms.
Sevic brings industry and technical experts, global supply chain resources, commercial operations, and local manufacturing across Europe, and has been supporting the movement to electrified solutions across the globe. Together, Sevic and Tropos Technologies set a new benchmark for quality and durability, ensure a flexible, high-performance vehicle platform, and expand access to the Tropos Motors ABLE™ vehicle platforms.
"The partnership with Sevic enhances the Tropos strategic vision to be the market leader of flexible and cost-effective commercial utility vehicle and fleet solutions and moves our supply chain to Europe and North America," said John Bautista, CEO of Tropos Technologies. "This partnership is ideally timed with our next phase of production in North America and will enable us to integrate high-caliber components into our manufacturing line, while offering best-in-class technology across a myriad of industry solutions."
"We are thrilled that Tropos has selected us as its partner and together we will become a leading supplier of electric vehicles to the North American industry at large," said Alexander Brillis, General Manager of Sevic. "Working with us has inherent advantages because of our innovative solutions, European manufacturing and R&D capabilities together with our partner Milara Inc."
About Tropos Technologies, Inc. and Tropos Motors
Tropos Technologies, Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based OEM that manufacturers and distributes all-electric, street-legal vehicles, specializing in utility e-LSVs – electric low-speed vehicles – and trucks under the Tropos Motors brand. These vehicles are designed for corporate, fleet, first-responder, agriculture, last-mile delivery, and construction applications. Tropos employs the latest EV technology, experienced engineering, and modern design aesthetics. The Tropos Motors ABLE™ is a full line of durable, versatile, and available eCUVs (electric Compact Utility Vehicles). The Tropos Motors product line is capable of handling large payloads and towing capacities and can operate in extremely tight quarters with a short wheelbase and turning radius. Tropos Motors eCUVs can be operated indoors, outdoors, and off-road. Available in countless configurations, their trucks are ready to work as hard as you do, no matter the job.
About Sevic:
Sevic Systems SE designs, engineers and manufactures compact fully electric utility vehicles in Europe that are adaptive, flexible and cost effective. The vehicles use a smart architecture with interchangeable cargo structures and are ideally made for last mile solutions and help companies reduce maintenance, labor and operating costs. Cargo boxes for last mile deliveries, custom boxes for postal services, flatbeds for municipalities and many more custom solutions are available.
Sevic is strategically based in the industrial heart of Germany and has gained important experience from various success stories in the mobility sector.
The manufacturing plant in Bulgaria/Europe is a state-of-the-art facility which is operated in a joint venture with Milara International Ltd., a global leader in robotics manufacturing. Sevic holds the global intellectual property rights for their vehicles.
