SILICON VALLEY, Calif., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Effective as of March 7, 2022, Tropos Technologies, Inc., dba Tropos Motors, (Tropos) has terminated its agreements with Cenntro Electric Group, Ltd., and all of its subsidiaries, affiliates and related entities (Cenntro).
Also effective as of March 7, 2022 Tropos has terminated its Distribution and Cooperation Agreement with Mosolf SE & Co., KG (Mosolf), and Tropos Motors Europe, GmbH (TME).
As previously announced on March 2, 2022, Tropos entered into an agreement with Sevic Systems SE (Sevic), based in Frankfurt, Germany, as a strategic channel supply partner.
About Tropos Technologies, Inc. and Tropos Motors
Tropos Technologies, Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based OEM that manufacturers and distributes all-electric, street-legal vehicles, specializing in utility e-LSVs – electric low-speed vehicles – and trucks under the Tropos Motors brand. These vehicles are designed for corporate, fleet, first-responder, agriculture, last-mile delivery, and construction applications. Tropos employs the latest EV technology, experienced engineering, and modern design aesthetics. The Tropos Motors ABLE™ is a full line of durable, versatile, and available eCUVs (electric Compact Utility Vehicles). The Tropos Motors product line is capable of handling large payloads and towing capacities and can operate in extremely tight quarters with a short wheelbase and turning radius. Tropos Motors eCUVs can be operated indoors, outdoors, and off-road. Available in countless configurations, their trucks are ready to work as hard as you do, no matter the job.
For more information, please visit http://www.troposmotors.com.
Contacts for Media Inquiries:
Tropos Technologies & Tropos Motors
Kristal Ferchau
kristal@tropostechnologies.com
###
Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Tropos Technologies and BIB Technologies undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.
Media Contact
Kristal Ferchau, Tropos Motors, +1 (408) 425-7420, kristal@tropostech.com
SOURCE Tropos Motors