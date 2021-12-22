SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, forecasts total new vehicle sales will reach 1,144,108 units in December 2021, down 27% from a year ago and about on par with November 2021, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle sales is an estimated 11.9 million, down 27% from December 2020. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 1,024,263 units, down 27% from a year ago and on par with November 2021.
"Historically, December is a big month for the industry as OEMs and dealerships work to close out the calendar year with strong sales. The last week of the month is also typically the biggest week of the year in terms of sales volumes but it's unlikely to happen this year due to continued inventory shortages and declining incentives," said Nick Woolard, Lead Industry Analyst at TrueCar.
"In October we were seeing initial signs that the worst may be behind us in terms of inventory shortages. We continue to see signals of stability and in some cases, slight improvement. One such indicator, our scarcity measure, shows improvement in recent months for both new and used vehicles," said Valeri Tompkins, Senior Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar. "However, questions still remain as to the trajectory of improvement we can expect to see in 2022."
Additional Insights (forecast by TrueCar):
- Total sales for December 2021 are expected to be down 27% from a year ago and about even with November 2021 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Fleet sales for December 2021 are expected to be down 29% from a year ago and down 3% from November 2021 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Incentive spend is down 55% from last year.
- Average transaction price is projected to be up 7.5% from a year ago and up 2.5% from November 2021.
- Total SAAR is expected to be down 27% from a year ago at 11.9 million units.
- Used vehicle sales for December 2021 are expected to reach about 3 million, up 3% from a year ago and down 2% from November 2021.
- The average interest rate on new vehicles is 4.3% and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 7.5%.
- The average loan term on a new vehicle for December 2021 is 70 months and likewise the average loan term on a used vehicle is also 70 months.
Total Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Dec 2021 Forecast
Dec 2020 Actual
Nov 2021 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
35,546
45,594
30,441
-22.0%
-19.2%
16.8%
3.8%
Daimler
25,054
35,436
25,101
-29.3%
-26.7%
-0.2%
-11.3%
Ford
166,547
208,007
157,417
-19.9%
-17.0%
5.8%
-6.0%
GM
168,640
295,536
139,618
-42.9%
-40.8%
20.8%
7.4%
Honda
99,886
136,467
85,055
-26.8%
-24.1%
17.4%
4.4%
Hyundai
51,457
69,388
49,347
-25.8%
-23.1%
4.3%
-7.3%
Kia
53,896
53,764
45,318
0.2%
4.0%
18.9%
5.7%
Nissan
65,763
98,638
57,625
-33.3%
-30.9%
14.1%
1.4%
Stellantis
134,038
202,371
125,415
-33.8%
-31.3%
6.9%
-5.0%
Subaru
43,435
63,558
33,045
-31.7%
-29.1%
31.4%
16.8%
Tesla
36,300
26,950
33,980
34.7%
39.7%
6.8%
-5.0%
Toyota
176,491
251,256
154,139
-29.8%
-27.2%
14.5%
1.8%
Volkswagen Group
44,457
70,175
41,642
-36.6%
-34.3%
6.8%
-5.1%
Industry
1,144,108
1,619,907
1,021,312
-29.4%
-26.8%
12.0%
-0.4%
Retail Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Dec 2021 Forecast
Dec 2020 Actual
Nov 2021 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
34,981
43,492
29,911
-19.6%
-16.6%
17.0%
4.0%
Daimler
24,008
34,028
24,588
-29.4%
-26.8%
-2.4%
-13.2%
Ford
136,046
172,006
127,804
-20.9%
-18.0%
6.4%
-5.4%
GM
140,325
260,525
121,194
-46.1%
-44.1%
15.8%
2.9%
Honda
98,858
135,549
84,699
-27.1%
-24.4%
16.7%
3.7%
Hyundai
50,323
63,195
48,815
-20.4%
-17.4%
3.1%
-8.4%
Kia
49,804
51,133
43,632
-2.6%
1.0%
14.1%
1.5%
Nissan
57,684
77,741
47,586
-25.8%
-23.1%
21.2%
7.8%
Stellantis
108,394
168,731
103,610
-35.8%
-33.4%
4.6%
-7.0%
Subaru
43,230
62,129
31,813
-30.4%
-27.8%
35.9%
20.8%
Tesla
36,115
26,950
33,968
34.0%
39.0%
6.3%
-5.5%
Toyota
165,011
235,424
136,059
-29.9%
-27.3%
21.3%
7.8%
Volkswagen Group
43,668
61,261
41,069
-28.7%
-26.1%
6.3%
-5.5%
Industry
1,024,263
1,445,852
911,344
-29.2%
-26.5%
12.4%
-0.1%
Fleet Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Dec 2021 Forecast
Dec 2020 Actual
Nov 2021 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
565
2,102
530
-73.1%
-72.1%
6.5%
-5.3%
Daimler
1,046
1,408
513
-25.7%
-22.9%
103.7%
81.1%
Ford
30,501
36,001
29,613
-15.3%
-12.1%
3.0%
-8.4%
GM
28,315
35,011
18,424
-19.1%
-16.1%
53.7%
36.6%
Honda
1,028
918
356
12.0%
16.1%
188.5%
156.4%
Hyundai
1,134
6,193
532
-81.7%
-81.0%
113.0%
89.3%
Kia
4,092
2,631
1,686
55.5%
61.3%
142.7%
115.7%
Nissan
8,079
20,897
10,039
-61.3%
-59.9%
-19.5%
-28.5%
Stellantis
25,644
33,640
21,805
-23.8%
-20.9%
17.6%
4.5%
Subaru
205
1,429
1,232
-85.7%
-85.1%
-83.4%
-85.2%
Tesla
185
-
12
1496.9%
1319.5%
Toyota
11,480
15,832
18,080
-27.5%
-24.8%
-36.5%
-43.6%
Volkswagen Group
789
8,914
573
-91.2%
-90.8%
37.8%
22.5%
Industry
119,845
174,055
109,968
-31.1%
-28.6%
9.0%
-3.1%
Fleet Penetration
Manufacturer
Dec 2021 Forecast
Dec 2020 Actual
Nov 2021 Actual
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
1.6%
4.6%
1.7%
-65.5%
-8.8%
Daimler
4.2%
4.0%
2.0%
5.1%
104.1%
Ford
18.3%
17.3%
18.8%
5.8%
-2.6%
GM
16.8%
11.8%
13.2%
41.7%
27.2%
Honda
1.0%
0.7%
0.4%
53.0%
145.6%
Hyundai
2.2%
8.9%
1.1%
-75.3%
104.2%
Kia
7.6%
4.9%
3.7%
55.1%
104.1%
Nissan
12.3%
21.2%
17.4%
-42.0%
-29.5%
Stellantis
19.1%
16.6%
17.4%
15.1%
10.0%
Subaru
0.5%
2.2%
3.7%
-79.0%
-87.3%
Tesla
0.5%
0.0%
0.0%
1394.8%
Toyota
6.5%
6.3%
11.7%
3.2%
-44.5%
Volkswagen Group
1.8%
12.7%
1.4%
-86.0%
29.0%
Industry
10.5%
10.7%
10.8%
-2.5%
-2.7%
Total Market Share
Manufacturer
Dec 2021 Forecast
Dec 2020 Actual
Nov 2021 Actual
BMW
3.1%
2.8%
3.0%
Daimler
2.2%
2.2%
2.5%
Ford
14.6%
12.8%
15.4%
GM
14.7%
18.2%
13.7%
Honda
8.7%
8.4%
8.3%
Hyundai
4.5%
4.3%
4.8%
Kia
4.7%
3.3%
4.4%
Nissan
5.7%
6.1%
5.6%
Stellantis
11.7%
12.5%
12.3%
Subaru
3.8%
3.9%
3.2%
Tesla
3.2%
1.7%
3.3%
Toyota
15.4%
15.5%
15.1%
Volkswagen Group
3.9%
4.3%
4.1%
96.3%
96.1%
95.8%
Retail Market Share
Manufacturer
Dec 2021 Forecast
Dec 2020 Actual
Nov 2021 Actual
BMW
3.4%
3.0%
3.3%
Daimler
2.3%
2.4%
2.7%
Ford
13.3%
11.9%
14.0%
GM
13.7%
18.0%
13.3%
Honda
9.7%
9.4%
9.3%
Hyundai
4.9%
4.4%
5.4%
Kia
4.9%
3.5%
4.8%
Nissan
5.6%
5.4%
5.2%
Stellantis
10.6%
11.7%
11.4%
Subaru
4.2%
4.3%
3.5%
Tesla
3.5%
1.9%
3.7%
Toyota
16.1%
16.3%
14.9%
Volkswagen Group
4.3%
4.2%
4.5%
96.5%
96.3%
96.0%
ATP
Manufacturer
Dec 2021 Forecast
Dec 2020 Actual
Nov 2021 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
$59,663
$60,439
$58,004
-1.3%
2.9%
Daimler
$68,278
$61,005
$61,724
11.9%
10.6%
Ford
$47,314
$44,133
$45,093
7.2%
4.9%
GM
$50,400
$44,801
$50,898
12.5%
-1.0%
Honda
$32,443
$30,990
$31,783
4.7%
2.1%
Hyundai
$33,985
$31,282
$33,297
8.6%
2.1%
Kia
$30,472
$28,063
$29,746
8.6%
2.4%
Nissan
$31,921
$28,876
$31,607
10.5%
1.0%
Stellantis
$50,356
$43,923
$49,928
14.6%
0.9%
Subaru
$31,846
$30,543
$31,379
4.3%
1.5%
Toyota
$36,861
$35,190
$36,696
4.7%
0.5%
Volkswagen Group
$41,234
$40,484
$40,310
1.9%
2.3%
Industry
$41,950
$39,008
$40,924
7.5%
2.5%
$2,942
$1,026
Incentives
Manufacturer
Dec 2021 Forecast
Dec 2020 Actual
Nov 2021 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
$2,518
$5,319
$2,786
-52.7%
-9.6%
Daimler
$3,045
$4,129
$2,427
-26.3%
25.5%
Ford
$2,522
$4,205
$2,447
-40.0%
3.1%
GM
$1,617
$5,366
$1,829
-69.9%
-11.6%
Honda
$1,270
$2,667
$1,599
-52.4%
-20.6%
Hyundai
$1,049
$2,500
$1,209
-58.0%
-13.2%
Kia
$1,639
$2,984
$1,652
-45.1%
-0.8%
Nissan
$1,764
$4,280
$1,995
-58.8%
-11.5%
Stellantis
$2,376
$4,869
$2,465
-51.2%
-3.6%
Subaru
$969
$1,427
$1,058
-32.1%
-8.4%
Toyota
$1,172
$2,805
$1,257
-58.2%
-6.8%
Volkswagen Group
$1,683
$4,004
$2,089
-58.0%
-19.4%
Industry
$1,756
$3,922
$1,904
-55.2%
-7.8%
-$2,166
-$148
Incentives as % of ATP
Manufacturer
Dec 2021 Forecast
Dec 2020 Actual
Nov 2021 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
4.2%
8.8%
4.8%
-52.0%
-12.2%
Daimler
4.5%
6.8%
3.9%
-34.1%
13.4%
Ford
5.3%
9.5%
5.4%
-44.0%
-1.8%
GM
3.2%
12.0%
3.6%
-73.2%
-10.7%
Honda
3.9%
8.6%
5.0%
-54.5%
-22.2%
Hyundai
3.1%
8.0%
3.6%
-61.4%
-15.0%
Kia
5.4%
10.6%
5.6%
-49.4%
-3.1%
Nissan
5.5%
14.8%
6.3%
-62.7%
-12.4%
Stellantis
4.7%
11.1%
4.9%
-57.4%
-4.4%
Subaru
3.0%
4.7%
3.4%
-34.9%
-9.7%
Toyota
3.2%
8.0%
3.4%
-60.1%
-7.2%
Volkswagen Group
4.1%
9.9%
5.2%
-58.7%
-21.2%
Industry
4.2%
10.1%
4.7%
-58.4%
-10.0%
Revenue
Manufacturer
Dec 2021 Forecast
Dec 2020 Actual
Nov 2021 Actual
YOY
MOM
Industry
$47,995,748,449
$63,190,124,752
$41,796,340,074
-24.0%
14.8%
Quarterly Tables
Total Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Q4 2021
Q4 2020
Q3 2021
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
QoQ % Change
QoQ % Change
BMW
93,996
107,299
82,064
-12.4%
-11.3%
14.5%
13.1%
Daimler
70,236
94,098
63,747
-25.4%
-24.4%
10.2%
8.8%
Ford
498,428
538,643
397,644
-7.5%
-6.3%
25.3%
23.7%
GM
441,426
767,444
443,150
-42.5%
-41.7%
-0.4%
-1.7%
Honda
282,024
366,068
345,914
-23.0%
-22.0%
-18.5%
-19.5%
Hyundai
162,865
183,943
193,522
-11.5%
-10.3%
-15.8%
-16.9%
Kia
151,281
157,755
177,014
-4.1%
-2.9%
-14.5%
-15.6%
Nissan
183,247
243,133
198,955
-24.6%
-23.7%
-7.9%
-9.1%
Stellantis
392,666
501,273
408,782
-21.7%
-20.7%
-3.9%
-5.2%
Subaru
113,297
175,382
141,552
-35.4%
-34.6%
-20.0%
-21.0%
Tesla
97,417
68,200
75,631
42.8%
44.7%
28.8%
27.2%
Toyota
477,300
660,715
565,880
-27.8%
-26.8%
-15.7%
-16.7%
Volkswagen Group
130,542
172,464
136,650
-24.3%
-23.3%
-4.5%
-5.7%
Industry
3,222,286
4,196,656
3,394,029
-23.2%
-22.2%
-5.1%
-6.3%
Retail Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Q4 2021
Q4 2020
Q3 2021
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
QoQ % Change
QoQ % Change
BMW
92,502
102,907
76,834
-10.1%
-9.0%
20.4%
18.8%
Daimler
67,304
89,927
60,038
-25.2%
-24.2%
12.1%
10.7%
Ford
407,147
434,988
302,539
-6.4%
-5.2%
34.6%
32.9%
GM
367,310
663,963
395,087
-44.7%
-44.0%
-7.0%
-8.2%
Honda
279,122
363,704
341,249
-23.3%
-22.3%
-18.2%
-19.3%
Hyundai
159,276
161,928
183,812
-1.6%
-0.4%
-13.3%
-14.5%
Kia
139,796
146,944
168,226
-4.9%
-3.6%
-16.9%
-18.0%
Nissan
160,735
202,108
174,178
-20.5%
-19.5%
-7.7%
-8.9%
Stellantis
317,541
426,676
348,224
-25.6%
-24.6%
-8.8%
-10.0%
Subaru
112,762
172,041
139,035
-34.5%
-33.6%
-18.9%
-19.9%
Tesla
96,921
67,770
74,905
43.0%
44.8%
29.4%
27.7%
Toyota
446,254
604,338
528,643
-26.2%
-25.2%
-15.6%
-16.7%
Volkswagen Group
128,226
155,506
133,213
-17.5%
-16.5%
-3.7%
-5.0%
Industry
2,884,753
3,744,978
3,075,886
-23.0%
-22.0%
-6.2%
-7.4%
Total Market Share
Manufacturer
Q4 2021
Q4 2020
Q3 2021
BMW
2.9%
2.6%
2.4%
Daimler
2.2%
2.2%
1.9%
Ford
15.5%
12.8%
11.7%
GM
13.7%
18.3%
13.1%
Honda
8.8%
8.7%
10.2%
Hyundai
5.1%
4.4%
5.7%
Kia
4.7%
3.8%
5.2%
Nissan
5.7%
5.8%
5.9%
Stellantis
12.2%
11.9%
12.0%
Subaru
3.5%
4.2%
4.2%
Tesla
3.0%
1.6%
2.2%
Toyota
14.8%
15.7%
16.7%
Volkswagen Group
4.1%
4.1%
4.0%
96.0%
96.2%
95.2%
Retail Market Share
Manufacturer
Q4 2021
Q4 2020
Q3 2021
BMW
3.2%
2.7%
2.5%
Daimler
2.3%
2.4%
2.0%
Ford
14.1%
11.6%
9.8%
GM
12.7%
17.7%
12.8%
Honda
9.7%
9.7%
11.1%
Hyundai
5.5%
4.3%
6.0%
Kia
4.8%
3.9%
5.5%
Nissan
5.6%
5.4%
5.7%
Stellantis
11.0%
11.4%
11.3%
Subaru
3.9%
4.6%
4.5%
Tesla
3.4%
1.8%
2.4%
Toyota
15.5%
16.1%
17.2%
Volkswagen Group
4.4%
4.2%
4.3%
96.2%
95.9%
95.1%
ATP
Manufacturer
Q4 2021
Q4 2020
Q3 2021
YoY % Change
QoQ % Change
BMW
$58,598
$60,034
$59,033
-2.4%
-0.7%
Daimler
$64,293
$59,016
$63,836
8.9%
0.7%
Ford
$46,190
$43,756
$47,166
5.6%
-2.1%
GM
$50,149
$43,749
$45,894
14.6%
9.3%
Honda
$32,252
$30,796
$31,458
4.7%
2.5%
Hyundai
$33,670
$30,608
$32,318
10.0%
4.2%
Kia
$29,922
$27,864
$28,002
7.4%
6.9%
Nissan
$32,065
$28,719
$31,596
11.6%
1.5%
Stellantis
$49,647
$43,610
$47,495
13.8%
4.5%
Subaru
$31,360
$30,444
$30,709
3.0%
2.1%
Toyota
$36,985
$35,149
$35,890
5.2%
3.1%
Volkswagen Group
$40,325
$39,397
$40,566
2.4%
-0.6%
Industry
$41,149
$38,137
$38,855
7.9%
5.9%
$3,012
$2,295
Incentives
Manufacturer
Q4 2021
Q4 2020
Q3 2021
YoY % Change
QoQ % Change
BMW
$2,728
$5,172
$4,071
-47.3%
-33.0%
Daimler
$2,738
$4,343
$3,183
-37.0%
-14.0%
Ford
$2,509
$4,309
$2,485
-41.8%
1.0%
GM
$1,813
$5,131
$3,201
-64.7%
-43.3%
Honda
$1,478
$2,501
$2,037
-40.9%
-27.5%
Hyundai
$1,119
$2,448
$1,594
-54.3%
-29.8%
Kia
$1,730
$2,962
$2,305
-41.6%
-24.9%
Nissan
$1,916
$4,452
$2,635
-57.0%
-27.3%
Stellantis
$2,501
$4,670
$2,951
-46.5%
-15.3%
Subaru
$1,006
$1,478
$1,311
-31.9%
-23.3%
Toyota
$1,243
$2,673
$1,969
-53.5%
-36.9%
Volkswagen Group
$1,962
$4,031
$2,904
-51.3%
-32.5%
Industry
$1,877
$3,820
$2,492
-50.9%
-24.7%
-$1,943
-$614
(Note: This forecast is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.)
About TrueCar
TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables auto buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings, and market context on new and used cars – all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency, and fairness are the foundation of a great auto buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with an office in Austin, Texas.
For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on Facebook or Twitter.
###
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truecar-forecasts-december-and-fourth-quarter-industry-sales-slump-amid-continuing-inventory-shortages-301449583.html
SOURCE TrueCar, Inc.