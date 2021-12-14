OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unagi, the company redefining urban, local travel with its best-of-breed portable electric scooters, today expands its popular All-Access subscription service to all 50 U.S. states. Now, commuters across the country will have an easier and more fun way to get from point A to point B for less than two dollars a day, without the pains of public transit or the shared scooter experience. Unagi is expanding its subscription service to meet towering consumer demand, which has grown by over 600 percent across ten existing metropolitan markets since its launch in 2020.
"With people thinking more about how they'll get around as the world reopens, we want to give them the freedom to navigate city streets on their own terms - a little faster, a little cheaper and a lot more fun," said David Hyman, CEO and Founder of Unagi. "The expansion of our subscription service means an Unagi is now in reach of anyone who wants one, a game changer for city transit and a step closer to a carbon-free future."
With companies ramping up their return to office plans, many Americans are moving back to the cities they left during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing an increase in traffic with them. With the majority of car trips in the U.S. under three miles, Unagi scooters can help commuters replace short-distance trips with electric scooters to reduce environmental impact, avoid standstill traffic and skip an expensive rideshare.
First launched in August 2020, Unagi's All-Access subscription gives riders a personal scooter for a flat monthly fee without the commitment or expense of actually purchasing one. This model better suits many people's lifestyles and helps scale more sustainable local transportation options.
How it Works
- Subscribers choose one of two Unagi All-Access plans: a pay-as-you-go monthly plan for $49.99 per month, or a discounted annual plan of $39 per month (which comes out to just $1.63 or less per day).
- There is no commitment for new subscribers and can cancel at any time.
- Once subscribed, Unagi will ship a Model One scooter to a rider's door.
- If a subscriber runs into any maintenance trouble, Unagi will replace the scooter.
In addition to its All-Access expansion, Unagi launched its first initiative on ten U.S. college campuses including Arizona State University; University of California, Los Angeles; University of Maryland; and New York University.
In September, Unagi unveiled the design of its "Model Eleven" - the world's first "smart scooter" and the lightest full suspension electric scooter on the market. Unagi partnered with award-winning industrial designer Yves Behar to create the fluid, elegant design, including unparalleled features such as the world's first advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) sensor and integrated Google turn-by-turn directions in a two-wheeled device, remote kill capability and more.
To learn more, visit: http://www.unagiscooters.com.
About Unagi
Unagi is redesigning urban, local travel with the highest quality, lightweight and portable electric scooters in the market. Unagi scooters provide a faster, less expensive, more sustainable and more fun way to get to your urban destination compared to alternative means of transport including Ubers, public transport or ride-sharing. Our All-Access subscription service allows for having an Unagi in your personal possession for a flat monthly fee without commitment. Learn more at http://www.unagiscooters.com.
