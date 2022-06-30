UAIC becomes the second auto insurer in the last few weeks to become a new Cloverleaf insurance intelligence customer
AUSTIN, Texas, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cloverleaf Analytics, the leading provider of insurance intelligence solutions, today announced that United Automobile Insurance Company ("UAIC"), a regulated property and casualty insurance carrier focused on the non-standard automobile market has become a new Cloverleaf customer. UAIC will use Cloverleaf to solve a major problem facing insurers today of effectively managing insurance data to provide the right auto insurance rates at a time when economic uncertainty is causing continuous fluctuations in the industry.
United Auto chose Cloverleaf because of the company's ability to integrate with both the Company's in house Policy Management System and Guidewire ClaimCenter, enabling advanced insights regarding quote, policy, and claims enterprise data in real-time.
"Cloverleaf is the solution that we needed to integrate data from all internal systems as well as third party sources and structure it in a way to make it immediately consumable and actionable by internal users," Dean Kozlowski, Vice President of Product and Complaince, UAIC. "Beyond improving our rate making, Cloverleaf will deliver a complete view of the business providing insights across systems which will enable the design of new and innovative products and processes. As a niche carrier, we see it as a competitive advantage to use data more intelligently and completely than our competition as we make adjustments to existing products to deliver more value and an improved experience to customers. Additionally, we are confident that we will be able to leverage these insights into our overall business operations to lower costs and improve profitability."
Cloverleaf's insurance intelligence platform strategically leverages a combination of insurance-centric tools and emerging technologies including machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP), with a proper lens on how to create the right custom technology environment to address new risks facing the insured across any type of personal lines insurance.
"When driving increased following COVID lockdowns, insurers and drivers likely did not foresee being impacted by the continuous changes to auto insurance rates due to the economy," said Robert Clark, president, Cloverleaf. "Couple these price impacts with the rising costs of car repairs due to global supply chain challenges and the chip shortages, and insurers are faced with how to compete and stay profitable. Cloverleaf is the most powerful insurance intelligence solution on the market that can resolve these challenges today while positioning insurers for more sustainable growth and profitability in the future."
About United Automobile Insurance Company
United Automobile Insurance Company was incorporated on March 2, 1989 in Miami Gardens, FL to provide a high quality and low cost insurance product to the non-standard automobile insurance market. The company is family owned and it is one of the largest privately held property and casualty insurance companies in the United States.
About Cloverleaf Analytics (Cloverleaf)
Cloverleaf Analytics is the leader in insurance intelligence solutions, having evolved from Business Intelligence (BI) into providing advanced tools using ML and other emerging technologies to empower carriers to achieve unparalleled growth. Cloverleaf enables carriers in diverse lines of business to create modern products that help insurers remain competitive against new market entrants while redefining what consumers and businesses understand as the meaning of insurance value. For more information, please visit http://www.cloverleafanalytics.com.
